Will Receivables have payments in July?

THE 2nd stage of forgotten money is still awaited by millions of Brazilians. After completing the 1st phase of consultations in the Amounts Receivable System (SVR)in April, the Central Bank (BC) announced a new round of payments.

Initially, the forecast was that a new phase of forgotten money would start on May 2nd. However, owing to the BC civil servants strikethere was a delay in the progress of the SVR system, which is in charge of the entire process of verifying eligible citizens.

2nd phase of forgotten money in banks

Still without a date for the start of the new phase of consultation of amounts receivable, the Central Bank (BC) announced that the strike of the agency’s servers hampered the progress of the new stage. But that with the end of the stoppage, the goal is to return to work as soon as possible.

While this is not possible, the BC has advanced some improvements to be implemented in the new forgotten money system. Among them, we can highlight:

It will no longer be necessary to make an appointment, as the consultation and the redemption of the money (if any) will be done together;

Those who did not have values ​​in the first phase will be able to consult again because new financial information will be passed on by the institutions;

Forgotten money from deceased people can be redeemed by the heirs.

The forecast is that another R$ 4 billion of forgotten values ​​will be released, out of the total of R$ 8 billion estimated for the action. In addition, those who missed the first phase date will have a new chance to redeem the money left behind.