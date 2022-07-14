With Aniita’s look, Juliana Paes leaves almost everything on display and fans drool: “Goddess”

Juliana Paes wears a very low-cut bikini, leaves a flat belly and a defined body causes on the web

Enjoying the sunny day with a dip in the pool, the actress Juliana Paes caused an uproar on social media on Wednesday night (13). It’s just that the muse decided to dare in her look and appeared dressed as the singer anita in the clip Girl From Rio.

On her Instagram profile, the artist posted a sequence of racy clicks. While renewing her tan, she appeared in a very low bikini, letting her crotch escape and showing off her toned legs, as well as a flat stomach, a slim waist and defined abs.

For the top, the beauty chose a blouse identical to the singer’s, changing just a few words of the print. Instead of ‘Girl from Rio’, the play by the former Globo contractor appears with the words ‘Véio do Rio’, referring to Velho do Rio, by wetland.

“Girl from Rio Bonito!”, she joked in the caption of the publication, referring to the song by anita: “Proof that I left Pantanal, but Pantanal does not leave me”, finished the brunette. Leaving still symbols of hearts.

The fans, of course, did not mince words at the time of praise and left a flurry of comments praising the beauty of the actress: “Beauty beating”, “It will be a cat this far”, “Slaying as always”, “A goddess”said some of them, leaving symbols of applause and hearts.

Look:

ALWAYS PRETTY

Stunning at 43, the actress Juliana Paesleft fans drooling last Tuesday (12) as he appeared showing off all his good shape in a series of powerful clicks. She appeared in a very thin bikini that left the golden body that she boasts as the main protagonist.

Naturally, with voluminous hair and perfect curves, she rocked social media. Taking advantage of the sunny afternoon, the muse decided to renew her tan and appeared all smiles, sitting in front of the pool, wearing sunglasses.