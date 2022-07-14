With PEC approved, government rushes to pay benefits in time for Bolsonaro to reap electoral effect

With the approval of the Electoral PEC, on Wednesday, the government is racing against time to start paying social benefits in time to reap positive results for President Jair Bolsonaro in the October elections. Despite pressure from the Planalto Palace to start payments at the end of this month, government technicians say that this should only happen in August.

The payment of Auxílio Brasil with an increased value of R$ 600 is considered simpler, because there is already a registration. Those who are already in the program should receive the additional R$ 200 next month.

The main challenge for the Ministry of Citizenship, in this case, is to include in the program’s payment schedule, which starts on August 18, about two million families waiting in line to have access to the benefit.

These people will not have received the card in time and will need to look for Caixa Econômica Federal branches to withdraw the money. But, according to the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, the payment of benefits should start on August 9th.

Five installments of BRL 200 will be paid, in addition to the Auxílio Brasil floor of BRL 400 in August, September, October, November and December. The gas voucher, currently equivalent to 50% of the cylinder every two months, will be 100%.

For the benefits created from scratch with the PEC, there is a greater difficulty on the part of the government, because there is no schematized register of truck drivers or taxi drivers.

In the case of self-employed truck drivers, the government will cover drivers registered with the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) until May — in all, 878,308 professionals. They will receive six installments of R$ 1 thousand.

Therefore, if the payment starts in August, two will be credited at once, totaling R$ 2 thousand. And in the months of September, October, November and December, the installment would be R$ 1 thousand.

The aid for taxi drivers should be around R$ 200, but the amount is not defined, it will depend on the number of professionals who will be considered eligible. In total, spending on the category cannot exceed R$ 2 billion. The government’s strategy is to use the register of municipalities, responsible for the licenses, and pay the aid only to those who have a current license.

Today, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes is expected to announce that the government has increased its GDP growth forecast this year from 1.5% to 2%. One of the justifications will be the approval of the Electoral PEC, with the economy feeling the effects of the stimulus measures adopted by the government.

*(Collaborated by Eliane Oliveira)