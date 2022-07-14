With PEC ‘Kamikaze’, spending ceiling undergoes 5th change in Bolsonaro government; economists see loss of credibility | Keeping an eye on the budget

Since 2019, the Jair Bolsonaro administration and the National Congress have sponsored five major changes to the spending cap, the country’s main fiscal rule, responsible for limiting expenditure growth to the previous year’s inflation.

The changes add up to a fiscal impact of BRL 213 billion in relation to the original design of the rule, according to monitoring carried out by the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), a body linked to the Federal Senate.

PEC ‘Kamikaze’: why it can harm and not help the Brazilian’s pocket

The risks to the PEC public accounts that boost social spending in an election year

1 of 2 Keeping an Eye on the Budget — Photo: Arte/g1 Keeping an Eye on the Budget — Photo: Arte/g1

Over these years, the changes allowed expenses to be incurred outside the spending cap, in addition to a change that changed the cap correction period, expanding the space for new spending within the rule. (See at the end of the text details of the changes already made.)

“These changes mean that, in this dispute between the desire to increase spending and the rule that should contain this expansion, the rule has become the weakest link. That is, she doesn’t become believable anymore“, evaluates Daniel Couri, executive director of the IFI. ”

“Fixing a fiscal rule so much makes people no longer think that it will hold back any growth in expenditure,” he adds.

The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) dubbed the “Kamikaze” was the last major change to the spending cap. It was approved by the Chamber of Deputies in a vote concluded this Wednesday (13) and will cost R$ 41.2 billion outside the fiscal anchor.

The PEC creates a state of emergency and, among the main proposals, increases the value of Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600, doubles the benefit of the gas voucher and creates a voucher of R$1,000 for self-employed truck drivers. The measures are valid until December 31 of this year.

Understand what PEC Kamikaze is

Loss of tax credibility

Upon assuming command of the country, the current economic team committed itself to maintaining the spending ceiling and defended the reduction of mandatory expenses. In the first year of Bolsonaro’s administration, Minister Paulo Guedes’ team was successful in obtaining, in the National Congress, the approval of the Social Security reform.

But the other reforms ended up getting in the way, such as the administrative one, which would reduce personnel expenses, and the tax reform, which would increase the country’s growth and revenue potential.

With reforms stalled and elections looming against a backdrop of a pandemic and high inflation, the government and Congress began to sponsor a series of attacks against the spending ceiling.

“At the turn of the year, on January 1, according to this PEC (Kamikaze), the country will theoretically no longer have these benefits in effect, showing the electoral nature of the measure, which is being adopted less than 100 days before the election” , says Juliana Damasceno, economist at the consultancy Tendências.

The most recent election polls show Bolsonaro trailing former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), which has raised concerns in the Planalto Palace.

Datafolha: Lula has 47% in the first round, against 28% for Bolsonaro

“Small changes that only give the ceiling a survival end up harming the rule itself, with a worse quality and making the rule not the anchor it should be in the medium and long term”, says Juliana. “Today, the ceiling is still an anchor, but it’s a shaken anchor.”

In Brasília, however, the economic team’s discourse is different. The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, has said that the improvement in revenue observed in recent months allows the country to expand its spending.

“We are passing on excess revenue, we are (passing on) the extraordinary results of dividends from state-owned companies. We are sharing it with the population,” Guedes said on Tuesday.

Not all expenditure carried out outside the ceiling is criticized by specialists in public accounts: at the beginning of the pandemic, with the country in a state of public calamity, Congress approved the so-called “War Budget”, which made it possible to separate emergency expenses related to to the coronavirus pandemic from the general budget of the Union.

With the “War Budget”, the government did not have to comply with requirements applied to the regular budget, such as the “golden rule”, which prevents the Union from incurring debt to pay current expenses, and the Fiscal Responsibility Law. In this way, the Union was able to count on extraordinary credit for new spending, without affecting the spending ceiling. As it was a maneuver carried out within the rules of the game, the amount of the “War Budget” did not enter the IFI’s monitoring.

Created in 2016 by the Michel Temer government, the spending ceiling has become the main anchor of the country’s public accounts since its implementation.

At the time, the economic team justified the measure as a way of controlling the direction of government finances. Brazil spent more than it collected, started accumulating successive primary deficits, and saw the debt grow. With the worsening of public accounts, the country lost, in 2015, the investment grade, a kind of good-payer seal that ensured the confidence of international investors in the Brazilian economy.

“It (the ceiling) was necessary because of the upward trajectory (of the debt). At that time, this rule was put in place to impose some control, some restriction on the trajectory of expenditures and to give a certain predictability to where the public accounts would go”, says Juliana.

Without a clear fiscal anchor in recent months, the Brazilian economy began to face successive periods of uncertainty, which caused the devaluation of the dollar against the real at various times. Since the “Kamikaze” PEC was discussed, for example, the country has seen the US currency jump from R$4.60 to R$5.40.

Uncertainty in public accounts adds risk to economy, says chief economist at Santander

Uncertainty in public accounts adds risk to economy, says chief economist at Santander

At the end, for the citizen, a devalued real can be reflected in more inflation and, consequently, in an increase in the basic interest rate, which makes loans for families and investments for companies more expensive.

“When the country changes the spending ceiling, it is clouding the scenario, adding a lot of uncertainty, a lot of risk, which makes the market start to price all these issues”, says Juliana.

“Our legal certainty, the safer and more attractive business environment, ends up being harmed, either by a higher exchange rate or a higher interest rate.”

Remember the changes already made to the spending ceiling

2 of 2 Congressional session held in July this year — Photo: Jefferson Rudy/Agência Senado Congressional session held in July this year — Photo: Jefferson Rudy/Agência Senado

Congress approved a PEC that allowed the federal government not to account for federal transfers to states and municipalities related to the sharing of pre-salt transfer of rights in the spending ceiling. In all, R$ 46.1 billion were transferred outside the ceiling.

The transfer of rights is the name given to the right to contract for oil exploration in a pre-salt area. Before the changes, the transfers of funds collected from the transfer of rights were considered a government expense, which entered the ceiling account.

The approval of the Emergency PEC opened a space of R$ 44 billion outside the ceiling for the government to spend. At the time, the amount was used to fund a new round of Emergency Aid.

The government made the return of aid conditional on the approval of the PEC, because it created mechanisms to try to compensate for this additional expense. It started to allow that whenever the mandatory expenses of the Union exceeded 95% of the total expenditure subject to the spending ceiling, some containment triggers, to avoid fiscal lack of control, were automatically activated.

It also prohibited the salary readjustment of servers and the hiring of new employees.

The PEC of Precatórios provoked two alterations in the ceiling of expenses, with iimpact of BRL 81.7 billion, according to the IFI. Of this amount, the impact of R$ 69.7 billion stems from the change in the ceiling correction period, now from January to December – before, it was adjusted based on the inflation registered in 12 months until June of the previous year.

The other change has to do with the payment outside the ceiling of BRL 7.9 billion in precatories (debts of the Federal Government) of the former Fundef – educational fund that was replaced by Fundeb – and BRL 4.1 billion with debts that the government paid with a 40% discount.

The PEC Kamikaze creates social benefits a few months before the election, which will be held in October. The estimated off-ceiling cost is BRL 41.2 billion. The proposal increases the value of Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600, doubles the benefit of the gas voucher and creates a voucher of R$1,000 for self-employed truck drivers.