With returns, Turco defines Atlético’s lineup for classic with Flamengo

Abhishek Pratap 4 mins ago News Comments Off on With returns, Turco defines Atlético’s lineup for classic with Flamengo 0 Views

Turkish defined scale
photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico

Turco defined Atltico’s lineup for classic with Flamengo for the Copa do Brasil

Coach “El Turco” Mohamed defined Atltico’s lineup for the decisive derby against Flamengo, at 9:30 pm this Wednesday (13), in the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The match will be held at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro.

The Rooster was cast with Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho Fernndez; Ademir and Hulk.

The main news is the return of midfielder Jair and midfielder Matas Zaracho to the starting lineup. Both are recovering from injuries and are back to starting a game in the middle sector of the Atlantic.

Surrounded by tension and controversy, the classic in Rio de Janeiro is worth a spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil. Those who advance will also guarantee a prize pool of R$ 3.9 million.

In the first leg, at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, Atltico beat Flamengo 2-1. Therefore, Galo plays for a draw to advance in the knockout tournament. In the event of an alvinegra defeat by a goal of difference, the decision will take place on penalties – for two goals or more, it will lead to elimination.

Historical clashes between Atltico and Flamengo

1979 - Flamengo 5 x 1 Atl
1979 – Flamengo 5 x 1 Atltico: friendly match played at Maracan with the presence of Pel in the Rio team – photo: Reproduction
1980 - Atl
1980 – Atltico 1 x 0 Flamengo: first leg of the Brazilian Championship final, in Mineiro – photo: Arquivo Estado de Minas
1980 - Flamengo 3 x 2 Atl
1980 – Flamengo 3 x 2 Atltico: return match of the Brazilian Championship final, at Maracan – photo: EMD Archive
1981 - Flamengo 0 x 0 Atl
1981 – Flamengo 0 x 0 Atltico: ‘extra’ controversial game of the Libertadores group stage, in Serra Dourada – photo: Jorge Gontijo/Estado de Minas
1986 - Atl
1986 – Atltico 1 x 0 Flamengo: return game of the round of 16 of the Brazilian Championship, in Mineiro – photo: Reproduction
1987 - Atl
1987 – Atltico 2 x 3 Flamengo: Brazilian/Copa Unio semifinal, in Mineiro – photo: Arquivo Estado de Minas
1999 - Atl
1999 – Atltico 3 x 0 Flamengo: first phase of the Brazilian Championship, in Mineiro – photo: Reproduction
2004 - Atl
2004 – Atltico 6 x 1 Flamengo: 41st round of the Brazilian Championship, at Ipatingo (biggest win in the history of the match) – photo: Arquivo/Superesportes
2009 - Atl
2009 – Atltico 1 X 3 Flamengo: 34th round of the Brazilian Championship, in Mineiro
2014 - Atl
2014 – Atltico 4 x 1 Flamengo: return game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, in Mineiro – photo: Arquivo/Superesportes
2022 - Atl
2022 – Atltico 2 (8) x (7) 2 Flamengo: Supercopa do Brasil, played at Arena Pantanal – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Mega Millions pays BRL 2.6 billion this Friday (15)

Photo: Disclosure / The Lotter With the jackpot rolled over four months ago, the jackpot …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved