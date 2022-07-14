With returns, Turco defines Atlético’s lineup for classic with Flamengo

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Turco defined Atltico’s lineup for classic with Flamengo for the Copa do Brasil

Coach “El Turco” Mohamed defined Atltico’s lineup for the decisive derby against Flamengo, at 9:30 pm this Wednesday (13), in the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The match will be held at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro.

The Rooster was cast with Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho Fernndez; Ademir and Hulk.

The main news is the return of midfielder Jair and midfielder Matas Zaracho to the starting lineup. Both are recovering from injuries and are back to starting a game in the middle sector of the Atlantic.

Surrounded by tension and controversy, the classic in Rio de Janeiro is worth a spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil. Those who advance will also guarantee a prize pool of R$ 3.9 million.

In the first leg, at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, Atltico beat Flamengo 2-1. Therefore, Galo plays for a draw to advance in the knockout tournament. In the event of an alvinegra defeat by a goal of difference, the decision will take place on penalties – for two goals or more, it will lead to elimination.