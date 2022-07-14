With the right to a seasoning kit for passengers, Latam arrives at Cascavel Airport

Latam Airbus A320 being baptized at Cascavel Airport





The West Regional Airport – Cel. Adalberto Mendes, in Cascavel, Paraná, received this Tuesday (12) the first flight of Latam, creating a milestone in commercial aviation in the municipality. Now, with the new destination, the city now has three companies with daily flights, including Gol and Azul.

On flight TAM-3580, carried out by the A320 with registration PR-MHP, 104 passengers disembarked and 113 embarked for São Paulo. From Guarulhos, flights take off every day at 2:40 pm, with a duration of 1h45.

To mark the feat, the traditional “baptism” of the aircraft was performed, with reused water, and the company’s first passengers were welcomed with applause by the authorities. The moment was marked by a lot of emotion, especially from Mayor Leonaldo Paranhos.

“In fact, I’m very excited because it’s not just another flight, it’s not just a company. It’s a set of actions that we did here, with so much work and dedication, first to build the airport, homologate, correct problems and negotiate with companies. Today is a special day, we consolidate this cycle, with the three largest air transport companies in Brazil, operating here, connecting Cascavel, the West of Paraná, with the world. Today is the day to commemorate the full consolidation of our airport”he said excitedly.

According to the municipal government, Cascavel is the city with the best regional airport in Brazil. The title was given by the National Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SAC) and the National Commission of Airport Authorities (Conaero), which reflects the degree of satisfaction of airport users.

The city now has direct flights to the cities of Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, Guarulhos and Curitiba, in Paraná, in addition to Porto Seguro, in Bahia, which is a special edition due to the winter vacation period.

The president of Transitar, Simoni Soares, recalls that with one more company operating in the city, competition increases and the consequence will be felt in the pockets of Cascavelenses. “Another moment of victory for the population of Cascavel. There are more options, which provides more affordable values. And, of course, an aircraft that brings more comfort to passengers and improves the conditions of our airport, which is already a reference”he stresses.

For those who lived through this historic moment as a passenger on the first flight, the emotion went “high”. “I was very happy, I feel privileged for this experience and it is another schedule that we have, which gives us this option to travel without the usual rush. Rattlesnake deserves it”, comments the realtor Lucas Costa. First flight passengers were presented with a seasoning kit, which alludes to one of the typical dishes of the region, the barbecue.

The Cascavelense business community also celebrates, as more flights mean more business opportunities. “Another day to go down in the history of the city. An achievement for Cascavel and for the people who work here”concludes the President of Acic, Genésio Pegoraro.

