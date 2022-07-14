‘Woman from abandoned house’ left immobile after window shot

Margarida Bonetti, who became known as “the woman of the abandoned house”, the subject of a podcast produced by journalist Chico Felitti for Folha de S.Paulo, left the mansion where she lived in Higienópolis, an upscale neighborhood of the capital of São Paulo, after the window of the property have been hit by a bullet.

The version was given by Rosa Vicente de Azevedo, Margarida’s sister, in a statement to which the UOL had access. An inquiry launched by the Civil Police of São Paulo investigates whether Margarida was a victim of abandonment by an incapable person and whether she had a psychiatric disorder.

According to the sister’s account, there was an escalation of violence in front of the mansion after the success of the podcast. Initially, people who pass by the place daily cursed and even threw objects at the property. “One day, there was a gunshot that hit one of the windows,” Rosa said in a statement on the 11th of this month.

According to Rosa, the sister was not injured in the attack and left the house after the incident. “Margarida is no longer at the residence, as she is fearful for her life and physical integrity,” she added.

Questioned by investigators, she denied that Margarida had a ‘mental problem’ and presented herself as responsible for her sister’s livelihood, including food, clothing, shoes, money for shopping and transportation.

No basic sanitation and precarious situation

The Civil Police of São Paulo reported having opened an investigation after receiving calls from the neighborhood with reports that “a person with mental health problems resided in the property, and who would be in need of help”. For two decades, Margarida has lived in the property, which is now covered by “vast vegetation” and without basic sanitation, according to the incident report that initiated the investigation.

“Is it over there [Margarita Bonetti] lives in a house without water, without sewage and in a precarious situation. If you’re inside under these circumstances, you’re supposed to have been abandoned by the family. It is important to find out if there was abandonment of an incapable person”, reported delegate Roberto Monteiro, from Seccional Centro.

The delegate confirmed the story told by the podcast “A Mulher da Casa Abandonada”, citing the restricted contact with neighbors and complaints related to the cutting of trees on the street. “She had little contact with the neighborhood. When she did, she would make up a complex story about an alleged plot to cut down the trees.”

Margarida was accused in the United States of having kept an employee in conditions similar to slavery between the end of the 1970s and the beginning of the 2000s. Condemned in 2001 to six and a half years in prison, Brazilian engineer Renê Bonetti, Margarida’s husband , served time for the crime in the United States.

A mansion wall in Higienópolis, an upscale neighborhood in São Paulo where Margarida Bonetti resides, was spray-painted after the podcast “A Mulher da Casa Abandonada”, by journalist Chico Felitti, which revealed an investigation against her for a condition analogous to slavery in the United States Image: Herculano Barreto Filho/UOL

‘Evidence of delusional process’

The report spoke with health professionals who emphasize that they had no contact with Margarida — therefore, they only made an analysis based on reports they heard.

Psychoanalyst Christian Dunker sees signs of mental disorders in actions attributed to Margarida Bonetti. “There are indications of a delusional process. This can happen in several mental disorders”, he evaluates.

Margarida, protagonist of the podcast ‘A Mulher da Casa Abandonada’ Image: Instagram/@amulherdacasaabandonada

In Margarida’s case, Dunker cites her isolation at the mansion as a form of “protection” in the midst of a delusion where she thinks she is being persecuted.

The house becomes a kind of bunker [como são chamadas estruturas no subsolo de imóveis para resistir a projéteis de guerra] for a person who thinks there is always something or someone wanting to harm them. Whoever enters will bring poison or will mess with that delusional order that is there.”

Christian Dunker, psychoanalyst

“She is an inaccessible person. Anyone who approaches, be it a doctor, a psychologist or the family member himself, will take the place of the ‘persecutor'”, he adds.

The psychoanalyst believes in the possibility that Margarida did not know she was committing a crime in the United States, in episodes that involved hair pulling and even a hot soup thrown against the victim’s face.

Mansion in Higienópolis, an upscale neighborhood of São Paulo where Margarida Bonetti lives, became a visiting point after the podcast “the woman of the abandoned house”, by journalist Chico Felitti Image: Herculano Barreto Filho/UOL

Psychologist Julia Bongiovanni, who works in the area of ​​mental health and follows the podcast “A Mulher da Casa Abandonada”, agrees.

“It doesn’t seem to be just the perversion of a lawbreaker. It seems to be the case of a person who cannot answer for his own actions. From what appears in the episodes, there are indications that she [Margarida] would be in psychological distress and that she needs mental health care, mainly because of the unhealthy situation where she lives.”

Dunker also understands that her narrative that there was a corruption scheme involving the cutting of trees continued the “delirium”. “Probably, the employees of the São Paulo City Hall took the place of the ‘persecutor’. She sees in the other a potential persecutor, and is fighting this imaginary enemy.”