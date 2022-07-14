Margarida Bonetti, the “Mulher da Casa Abandonada” is asking for the return of the dogs rescued by Luísa Mell and the delegate Bruno Lima. The animals were rescued on July 3rd because they were abandoned by the owner when she decided to leave the house in Higienópolis, an upscale neighborhood in the capital of São Paulo, after Brazil discovered that a slaveholder lived there.

Credit: Playback/Instagram‘Woman from the Abandoned House’ asked for rescued dogs to be returned

The information was released through a post on the delegate’s Instagram last Tuesday, 12.

“Margarida Bonetti, the woman from the abandoned house, requested that the dogs we rescued, along with the team at @luisamell, be returned, claiming that there was no reason to remove them from the ‘comfort of their home’‼️”, he wrote in the Publication.

Currently, the dogs that lived in the unhealthy place are undergoing intensive treatment at the Luísa Mell Institute, receiving all the necessary care because both are obese, which causes many health problems. One of them even had diabetes and has skin problems due to an untreated disease.

“They are safe at @institutoluisamell. One of them has breast cancer, but we cannot operate on her yet because she is obese and has many health problems. The exams of the two are very altered. But now they are safe and being treated”, said Luísa Mell about the dogs in a publication on social networks.