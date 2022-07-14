‘Woman from the abandoned house’ said that maid ‘was family’, says sister – 07/13/2022

A sister of the “woman in the abandoned house” said that the employee kept in conditions analogous to slavery in the property where Margarida Bonetti lived with her husband between the late 1970s and early 2000s in the United States “was family”.

Responsible for supporting her sister, Rosa Vicente de Azevedo testified to the Civil Police of São Paulo this Monday (11) in an inquiry that investigates whether Margarida was a victim of abandonment of an incapable person and whether she had a psychiatric disorder.

“Daisy never had any kind of disagreement with her secretary at home. [como ela se referiu a mulher mantida em condições análogas à escravidão]. Quite the contrary, because they always got along very well and [Margarida] had her as a member of his own family”, said Rosa, in a statement to which the UOL had access.

Two decades ago, amid accusations of involvement in the crime of a condition analogous to slavery in the United States, Margarida returned to Brazil to live in a mansion in Higienópolis, an upscale area of ​​São Paulo. The story was the subject of a podcast produced by journalist Chico Felitti for Folha de S.Paulo.

The podcast chose to preserve the name of the victim, an illiterate Brazilian, who was “given” to Margarida and her husband when they moved to the United States. With shifts of more than 12 hours a day, she worked without pay and had no access to the refrigerator, which was locked so that she could not consume food from there. The woman had also been denied access to medical care.

According to the investigation conducted in the United States, the victim was constantly assaulted by Margarida, who even threw hot soup on her face on one occasion, according to the complaint.

Mansion window shot in Higienópolis, says sister

According to the sister’s account, there was an escalation of violence in front of the mansion after the success of the podcast. Initially, people who pass by the place daily cursed and even threw objects at the property. “One day, there was a gunshot that hit one of the windows,” said the sister of the “woman from the abandoned house” in testimony.

According to Rosa, the sister was not injured in the attack and left the house after the incident. “Margarida is no longer at the residence, as she is fearful for her life and physical integrity,” she added.

Questioned by investigators, she denied that Margarida had a ‘mental problem’ and presented herself as responsible for her sister’s livelihood, including food, clothing, shoes, money for shopping and transportation.

The house that became a tourist spot with the success of the podcast ‘A Mulher da Casa Abandonada’ Image: Reinaldo Canato/UOL

No basic sanitation and precarious situation

The Civil Police of São Paulo reported having opened an investigation after receiving calls from the neighborhood with reports that “a person with mental health problems resided in the property, and who would be in need of help”. Margarida lives in the property, which is now covered by “vast vegetation” and without basic sanitation, according to the incident report that started the investigation.

“Is it over there [Margarita Bonetti] lives in a house without water, without sewage and in a precarious situation. If you’re in there under these circumstances, you’ve supposedly been abandoned by the family. It is important to find out if there was abandonment of an incapable person”, reported delegate Roberto Monteiro, from Seccional Centro.

The house that became a tourist spot with the success of the podcast ‘A Mulher da Casa Abandonada’ Image: Reinaldo Canato/UOL

The delegate confirmed the story told by the podcast “A Mulher da Casa Abandonada”, citing the restricted contact with neighbors and complaints related to the cutting of trees on the street. “She had little contact with the neighborhood. When she did, she would make up a complex story about an alleged plot to cut down the trees.”

Margarida was accused in the United States of having kept an employee in conditions analogous to slavery. Sentenced in 2001 to six and a half years in prison, Brazilian engineer Renê Bonetti, Margarida’s husband, served time for the crime in the United States.

‘Evidence of delusional process’

The report spoke with health professionals who emphasize that they had no contact with Margarida — therefore, they only made an analysis based on reports they heard.

Psychoanalyst Christian Dunker sees signs of mental disorders in actions attributed to Margarida Bonetti. “There are indications of a delusional process. This can happen in several mental disorders”, he evaluates.

Margarida, protagonist of the podcast ‘A Mulher da Casa Abandonada’ Image: Instagram/@amulherdacasaabandonada

In Margarida’s case, Dunker cites her isolation at the mansion as a form of “protection” in the midst of a delusion where she thinks she is being persecuted.

The house becomes a kind of bunker [como são chamadas estruturas no subsolo de imóveis para resistir a projéteis de guerra] for a person who thinks there is always something or someone wanting to harm them. Whoever enters will bring poison or will mess with that delusional order that is there.”

Christian Dunker, psychoanalyst

“She is an inaccessible person. Anyone who approaches, be it a doctor, a psychologist or the family member himself, will take the place of the ‘persecutor'”, he adds.

The psychoanalyst believes in the possibility that Margarida did not know she was committing a crime in the United States, in episodes that involved hair pulling and even a hot soup thrown against the victim’s face.

Mansion in Higienópolis, an upscale neighborhood of São Paulo where Margarida Bonetti lives, became a visiting point after the podcast “the woman of the abandoned house”, by journalist Chico Felitti Image: Herculano Barreto Filho/UOL

Psychologist Julia Bongiovanni, who works in the area of ​​mental health and follows the podcast “A Mulher da Casa Abandonada”, agrees.

“It doesn’t seem to be just the perversion of a lawbreaker. It seems to be the case of a person who cannot answer for his own actions. From what appears in the episodes, there are indications that she [Margarida] would be in psychological distress and that she needs mental health care, mainly because of the unhealthy situation where she lives.”

Dunker also understands that her narrative that there was a corruption scheme involving the cutting of trees continued the “delusion”. “Probably, the employees of the São Paulo City Hall took the place of the ‘persecutor’. She sees in the other a potential persecutor, and is fighting this imaginary enemy.”