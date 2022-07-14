Woman victim of childbirth rape does not know about the violence suffered

The patient raped by anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, last Sunday (10), at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João de Meriti, Baixada Fluminense, still does not know about the violence suffered, according to the Civil Police.

The crime was recorded in the unit’s surgical center with the help of a hidden cell phone. The record was made by members of the nursing team who began to suspect the doctor’s behavior.

The professionals gave details to Deam (Women’s Service Station) about how the recording was carried out. The doctor was taken into custody.

According to the district, so far, no one from the family has come to the police station to testify. The victim’s husband was informed about the crime on Monday (11), the day of the anesthesiologist’s arrest. He is expected at Deam (Women’s Service Station) to testify.

Bezerra had his preventive detention decreed on Tuesday night (12), in a custody hearing, held by the Court of Justice of Rio. He was sent to the Pedrolino Werling de Oliveira Public Prison, known as Bangu 8. The unit is intended for inmates with higher education.

The Novais Advogados law firm rejected the defense of the doctor who was charged with rape of a vulnerable person, whose sentence is from eight to 15 years in prison. The anesthesiologist can also answer for obstetric violence, informed delegate Bárbara Lomba, responsible for the investigations. She called the doctor a “serial criminal”.

So far, six rape cases are investigated. The police station does not yet have the total number of surgeries that involved Bezerra. He had been working for six months in three units of the state’s public network.

The doctor appears in a video introducing the penis into the patient’s mouth, who is fully sedated. Team members reported in testimony that they began to distrust him a month ago due to frequent and unnecessary sedation, use of baggy clothes and cloaks and suspicious movement close to the patient’s face. According to the testimonies, the anesthesiologist’s workstation was set up in such a way as to make it difficult to see the patients’ faces.

Court orders preventive detention

The Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice converted Giovanni’s arrest into preventive custody last night. He was charged with rape of a vulnerable person. The prescribed penalty is eight to 15 years. According to the delegate, the doctor can still answer for obstetric violence.

Cremerj (Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Rio de Janeiro) suspended his CRM. With the decision, Giovanni is prevented from practicing medicine in RJ.

understand the case

Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested in the early hours of Monday (11) for the crime of rape of a vulnerable person. A video recorded with a cell phone hidden in the operating room of the Hospital da Mulher, in Vilar dos Teles, in São João de Meriti (RJ), shows the professional placing the penis in the patient’s mouth.

The Civil Police already know that the case took place after the birth of the baby.

The video was recorded and delivered to the police by nurses at the unit, who were suspicious of the amount of sedative used by the anesthesiologist on other occasions and his movement close to the patient.

In the recorded images, the woman appears lying down and unconscious during childbirth. On the right side of the sheet used in every cesarean section, less than one meter from other professionals, the doctor appears putting the penis out and introducing the organ into the woman’s mouth.

The act lasts 10 minutes.

The report had access to the images, but chose not to publish them to preserve the victim. The child’s father was informed about the crime and, until the police left the health unit, the victim had not yet become aware of the rape.