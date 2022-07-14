Yago Pikachu confirms his departure from Fortaleza: ?Do I leave with my head held high?

The side Yago Pikachu officially confirmed his departure from Fortaleza after Leão qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, obtained today (13) in the defeat to Ceará, at Arena Castelão. Even with the adverse score by 1 to 0 in the return match, Tricolor de Aço managed to qualify by the aggregate score of 2 to 1, conquered thanks to the two goals scored by the defender in the first game.

Tricolor’s top scorer in the season, the 30-year-old from Pará will defend Shimizu S-Pulse, a Japanese club led by Zé Ricardo, who has coached Leão do Pici and with whom Pikachu worked at Vasco da Gama.

“I leave with my head held high, I did my best and I’m going to take only the good things from the club. Very satisfying to represent thousands of fans”, said the player in an interview still on the sidelines.

Even with the possibility of leaving earlier, the player said that he insisted on playing the second duel valid for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

“I made a point of being here until this match because of what it represented for the club, for our fan to face our rival again in a knockout stage of the Copa do Brasil.”

Hired by Tricolor in 2021, Yago Pikachu won two titles for Cearense, one of the Copa do Nordeste and was in the historic campaigns of the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Championship last year, in addition to the first dispute of the Copa Libertadores in the club’s history. Pikachu leaves the club after 94 matches 29 goals scored.