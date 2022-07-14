Zaquieu becomes an excellent pawn and is praised by Eugênio

In the first attempt to face a new life on the farm, zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) faced again the same traumas that almost made him give up everything in the past. However, the next chapters of wetland will be decisive for the ex-butler to face his destiny with his head held high, overcoming the prejudice that, by the way, still prevails throughout the world, and becoming an excellent pawn, entitled to praise ranging from the oldest employees from the Leôncio family to the legendary boat pilot, eugenio (Almir Sater).

Since the first time that Zaquieu appeared in Mariana’s (Selma Egrei) luxurious mansion, the public had already noticed the character’s potential to become a person faithful to the employer’s determinations, and this characteristic will extend from Rio de Janeiro to the Pantanal, showing that “butler” was just a title and leaving for a challenging, but rewarding phase in the telenovela.

Eugênio encourages Zaquieu to stay in the Pantanal and invest in his ‘career’ as a pawn. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Zaquieu decides to ignore the pedestrians’ lack of education after realizing that José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) has imposed the truth on his team of collaborators, threatening to send away anyone who makes fun of the new guest’s sexual orientation. To complete, the farmer will still promote a great tribute to receive Zaquieu and indicate that it can be his new home.

Excited, Silvero Pereira’s character will do his best to become a great pawn and, consequently, gain the trust that unfortunately still seems difficult solely because of his differences with the other employees.