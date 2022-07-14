Zico is +5; To be inspired by the decision, remember some Flamengo stars who reversed the score

This Wednesday (13), the flamenguista woke up pillaged for another decision. The return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Atlético Mineiro, is full of emotions. In addition to having lost 2-1 in the first match, Flamengo still has a historic rivalry against Alvinegro. After provocations from the Minas Gerais fans, the Nation promises a party in the stands of Maracanã to push the team later.

Since Zico’s time, Flamengo has come up against today’s opponents in decisions. confrontation in Brasileirão finalup to classification in Liberators: the 80s saw this duel gain competitiveness. For the confrontation for the Copa do Brasil, the Cariocas must win with at least two goals difference, not to need penalties. With this objective in mind, it is important that the squad of Rubro-Negro be inspired by players who managed to reverse negative results for Mais Querido.

See now six athletes who made it turn the score for Flamingo:

Zico

This list starts with a name that always must be an example within Flamengo: Rei Zico. Although Rubro-Negro did not start losing in the 1981 Libertadores final, the historic team from Gávea had to impose itself after the opponent’s draw. At the time, the final was initially played in two games, with a third in the event of a tie. After Galinho scored twice at Maracanã, Cobreloa scored in the second half. This goal would be expensive after the 1-0 defeat in Chile, forcing the third game on neutral ground. Then Zico became King, scored two goals and wrote his name in history.

Caio Ribeiro

Many fans who watched Caio Ribeiro play say that the athlete could have become an even greater star than he was. As for the flamengo player, the performance in 1999 Mercosur Cup final was enough to consecrate the athlete. The 4-3 victory at Maracanã, suffered, came after the attacker scores twice. To lift the cup at Parque Antártica, the Cariocas needed only a draw. However, the Paulistas started winning 2-0 and threatened the joy of Mengão. That’s when Gaius scored again and led the team in historic turning pointwho secured the continental title in a 3-3 draw.

Ronaldinho

When the Bruxo stepped into Gávea, a lot of expectation was generated on top of the ace. If the titles won by the Club did not correspond, at least one game went down in history. The 5-4 against Santos, for the Brasileirão, is remembered by the generation as the greatest show of the century. The hosts opened a 3-0 in the first half, with the right to Neymar’s goal and party at Vila Belmiro. However, Flamengo had a magic weapon up its sleeve: the R10. Ronaldinho scored three times to turn the game around and the Cariocas emerged victorious from Santos.

petkovic

When opponents committed a foul near the area in 2001, the Goal hope redoubled at Maracanã. That’s how Dejan Petkovic brought the Carioca title that year to Gávea. The 2-1 defeat to Vasco in the first game worried the Nation. To guarantee the title, Flamengo would have to win with two goals difference in the return. Another 2 to 1, which was configured in the second match until the 43 of the 2nd time, would give the title to the rival. That’s when Pet scored the second in the decision, the title, and the foul. Party in the favela and the consecration of a new idol in Mengão.

Hadrian Emperor

O Emperor it is the representation of the flamingo in flesh and blood. He came from the favela as a fan, to become an idol in the field. 2009 Brazilian Champion, Adriano starred in a comeback against Santos, in Hexa’s campaign. Although, the 5 to 3 in the Fla x Flu 2010 is what attracts the most attention. After going into the break with a negative 3-1, Rubro-Negro managed to reverse the score and thrashed the opponent. On the occasion, shirt 10 scored a hat trick and was the star of the game.

gabigol

The only one on the list who is still playing for the Club, Gabriel can be inspired by himself. Príncipe Rubro-Negro has a list of upsets with the Mengão shirt. In the 2019 Libertadores campaign, it was he who scored twice against Emelec, in the round of 16, and took the decision to penalties. If at the time the team was happy to qualify, in November of that year, Gabriel became an idol for good. Mengão’s top scorer scored twice, again, against River Plate in the final. In turn, Flamengo was champion of America for the second time, with great protagonism by Gabigol.