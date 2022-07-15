2022 Drivers Penalty Points

Load audio player
So-called penalty points currently play an important role in formula 1. In addition to race penalties, drivers can receive points for infractions and if it reaches 12 within a year, it prohibits them from participating in a race.
The system was introduced a few years ago with the aim of putting a visible limit on problematic riders. The first to be suspended from a race was Romain Grosjeanafter the serious accident caused in 2012 in the first corner of Spa-Francorchamps.
Accumulation of points can happen in crashes, lane cuts, flag violations or other infractions. No pilot has yet managed to reach 12 points since the beginning of this initiative.
Several came close, but as these points are eliminated 12 months after the infraction, no one has reached exclusion.
Whenever a penalty is imposed in accordance with the International Sporting Code or Article 38.3, F1 stewards can add penalty points to drivers’ super licenses. Alternatives to penalty points are reprimands or fines.
Once the points reach 12, your super license is suspended for the next event. At the same time, the 12 penalty points are canceled and he would start over from scratch when he resumed racing.
Full summary of current Formula 1 penalty points
|Pilot
|Total
|Spots
|GP
|Infringement
|Expires in:
verstappen
|7
|two
|Italy
|Accident
|09.12.2022
|two
|Qatar
|Advantage when leaving the track
|11.21.2022
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|Ignore double yellow flags
|12.05.2022
|two
|Saudi Arabia
|Accident
|12.05.2022
Perez
|1
|1
|Italy
|Advantage when leaving the track
09.12.2022
Hamilton
|two
|two
|Great Britain
|Accident
|07.18.2022
Russell
|1
|1
|Great Britain
|Accident
|07.17.2022
Leclerc
|0
Sainz
|0
Ricciardo
|two
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|Block an opponent
|03.26.2023
|1
|Miami
|Advantage when leaving the track
|05.08.2023
Norris
|0
Alonso
|6
|two
|Turkey
|Accident
|10.10.2022
|two
|Miami
|Accident
|05.08.2023
|1
|Miami
|Advantage when leaving the track
|05.08.2023
|1
|Canada
|change of direction
|06.19.2023
ocon
|5
|1
|Italy
|Accident
|09.12.2022
|two
|Bahrain
|Accident
|03.20.2023
|1
|monaco
|Accident
|05.29.2023
gasly
|4
two
two
Turkey
Spain
Accident
Accident
10.10.2022
05.22.2023
Tsunoda
|6
|two
|Sao Paulo
|Accident
|11.14.2022
|two
|Saudi Arabia
|Accident
|12.05.2022
|two
|Great Britain
|Accident
|03.07.2023
Vettel
|0
Stroll
|7
|two
|Hungary
|Accident
|01.08.2022
|two
|Russia
|Accident
|09.26.2022
|two
|Australia
|Accident
|09.04.2023
|1
|Australia
|change of direction
|04.10.2023
Hulkenberg
|0
Latifi
|1
|1
|Azerbaijan
|Ignore blue flags
|06.12.2023
Albon
5
two
1
1
Saudi Arabia
Spain
monaco
Accident
Advantage when leaving the track
Advantage when leaving the track
03.27.2023
05.22.2023
05.29.2023
Zhou
|1
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|Advantage when leaving the track
|03.27.2023
boots
|3
|two
|Hungary
|Accident
|01.08.2022
|1
|Qatar
|Ignore yellow flags
|11.21.2022
Magnussen
|two
|two
|Miami
|Accident
|05.08.2023
Mick Schumacher
|0
|Drivers with penalty points but not in F1 in 2022
Giovinazzi
|1
|1
|Italy
|Returning to the track in an unsafe way
|09.12.2022
Mazepin
|1
|1
|Italy
|Accident
|09.12.2022
The best motorsport videos are on the Motorsport.com channel. Sign up now, give the like (‘thumbs up’) on the videos and turn on notifications to stay on top of everything that happens on two or four wheels.
Podcast #185 – Are there still those who resist the halo after two more lives saved?
FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST:
share
comments