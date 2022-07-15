2022 Drivers Penalty Points

Abhishek Pratap 25 seconds ago Sports Comments Off on 2022 Drivers Penalty Points 0 Views

Load audio player

So-called penalty points currently play an important role in formula 1. In addition to race penalties, drivers can receive points for infractions and if it reaches 12 within a year, it prohibits them from participating in a race.

Read too:

The system was introduced a few years ago with the aim of putting a visible limit on problematic riders. The first to be suspended from a race was Romain Grosjeanafter the serious accident caused in 2012 in the first corner of Spa-Francorchamps.

Accumulation of points can happen in crashes, lane cuts, flag violations or other infractions. No pilot has yet managed to reach 12 points since the beginning of this initiative.

Several came close, but as these points are eliminated 12 months after the infraction, no one has reached exclusion.

Whenever a penalty is imposed in accordance with the International Sporting Code or Article 38.3, F1 stewards can add penalty points to drivers’ super licenses. Alternatives to penalty points are reprimands or fines.

Once the points reach 12, your super license is suspended for the next event. At the same time, the 12 penalty points are canceled and he would start over from scratch when he resumed racing.

Full summary of current Formula 1 penalty points

PilotTotalSpotsGPInfringementExpires in:

netherlands verstappen

7twoItalyAccident09.12.2022
twoQatarAdvantage when leaving the track11.21.2022
1Saudi ArabiaIgnore double yellow flags12.05.2022
twoSaudi ArabiaAccident12.05.2022

Mexico Perez

11ItalyAdvantage when leaving the track

09.12.2022

United Kingdom Hamilton

twotwoGreat BritainAccident07.18.2022

United Kingdom Russell

11Great BritainAccident07.17.2022

Monaco Leclerc

0

Spain Sainz

0

Australia Ricciardo

two1Saudi ArabiaBlock an opponent03.26.2023
1MiamiAdvantage when leaving the track05.08.2023

United Kingdom Norris

0

Spain Alonso

6twoTurkeyAccident10.10.2022
twoMiamiAccident05.08.2023
1MiamiAdvantage when leaving the track05.08.2023
1Canadachange of direction06.19.2023

France ocon

51ItalyAccident09.12.2022
twoBahrainAccident03.20.2023
1monacoAccident05.29.2023

France gasly

4

two

two

Turkey

Spain

Accident

Accident

10.10.2022

05.22.2023

Japan Tsunoda

6twoSao PauloAccident11.14.2022
twoSaudi ArabiaAccident12.05.2022
twoGreat BritainAccident03.07.2023

Germany Vettel

0

Canada Stroll

7twoHungaryAccident01.08.2022
twoRussiaAccident09.26.2022
twoAustraliaAccident09.04.2023
1Australiachange of direction04.10.2023

Germany Hulkenberg

0

Canada Latifi

11AzerbaijanIgnore blue flags06.12.2023

Thailand Albon

5

two

1

1

Saudi Arabia

Spain

monaco

Accident

Advantage when leaving the track

Advantage when leaving the track

03.27.2023

05.22.2023

05.29.2023

China Zhou

11Saudi ArabiaAdvantage when leaving the track03.27.2023

Finland boots

3twoHungaryAccident01.08.2022
1QatarIgnore yellow flags11.21.2022

denmark Magnussen

twotwoMiamiAccident05.08.2023

Germany Mick Schumacher

0
Drivers with penalty points but not in F1 in 2022

Italy Giovinazzi

11ItalyReturning to the track in an unsafe way09.12.2022

Russian Federation Mazepin

11ItalyAccident09.12.2022

The best motorsport videos are on the Motorsport.com channel. Sign up now, give the like (‘thumbs up’) on the videos and turn on notifications to stay on top of everything that happens on two or four wheels.

Podcast #185 – Are there still those who resist the halo after two more lives saved?

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST:

share

comments

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Flamengo is 100% with Dorival Júnior at Maracanã; see numbers

Flamengo managed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil yesterday, beating Atlético-MG …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved