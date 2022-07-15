2022 Drivers Penalty Points

Load audio player

So-called penalty points currently play an important role in formula 1. In addition to race penalties, drivers can receive points for infractions and if it reaches 12 within a year, it prohibits them from participating in a race.

The system was introduced a few years ago with the aim of putting a visible limit on problematic riders. The first to be suspended from a race was Romain Grosjeanafter the serious accident caused in 2012 in the first corner of Spa-Francorchamps.

Accumulation of points can happen in crashes, lane cuts, flag violations or other infractions. No pilot has yet managed to reach 12 points since the beginning of this initiative.

Several came close, but as these points are eliminated 12 months after the infraction, no one has reached exclusion.

Whenever a penalty is imposed in accordance with the International Sporting Code or Article 38.3, F1 stewards can add penalty points to drivers’ super licenses. Alternatives to penalty points are reprimands or fines.

Once the points reach 12, your super license is suspended for the next event. At the same time, the 12 penalty points are canceled and he would start over from scratch when he resumed racing.

Full summary of current Formula 1 penalty points

Pilot Total Spots GP Infringement Expires in: verstappen 7 two Italy Accident 09.12.2022 two Qatar Advantage when leaving the track 11.21.2022 1 Saudi Arabia Ignore double yellow flags 12.05.2022 two Saudi Arabia Accident 12.05.2022 Perez 1 1 Italy Advantage when leaving the track 09.12.2022 Hamilton two two Great Britain Accident 07.18.2022 Russell 1 1 Great Britain Accident 07.17.2022 Leclerc 0 Sainz 0 Ricciardo two 1 Saudi Arabia Block an opponent 03.26.2023 1 Miami Advantage when leaving the track 05.08.2023 Norris 0 Alonso 6 two Turkey Accident 10.10.2022 two Miami Accident 05.08.2023 1 Miami Advantage when leaving the track 05.08.2023 1 Canada change of direction 06.19.2023 ocon 5 1 Italy Accident 09.12.2022 two Bahrain Accident 03.20.2023 1 monaco Accident 05.29.2023 gasly 4 two two Turkey Spain Accident Accident 10.10.2022 05.22.2023 Tsunoda 6 two Sao Paulo Accident 11.14.2022 two Saudi Arabia Accident 12.05.2022 two Great Britain Accident 03.07.2023 Vettel 0 Stroll 7 two Hungary Accident 01.08.2022 two Russia Accident 09.26.2022 two Australia Accident 09.04.2023 1 Australia change of direction 04.10.2023 Hulkenberg

0 Latifi 1 1 Azerbaijan Ignore blue flags 06.12.2023 Albon

5 two 1 1 Saudi Arabia Spain monaco Accident Advantage when leaving the track Advantage when leaving the track 03.27.2023 05.22.2023 05.29.2023 Zhou

1 1 Saudi Arabia Advantage when leaving the track 03.27.2023 boots 3 two Hungary Accident 01.08.2022 1 Qatar Ignore yellow flags 11.21.2022 Magnussen two two Miami Accident 05.08.2023 Mick Schumacher 0 Drivers with penalty points but not in F1 in 2022 Giovinazzi 1 1 Italy Returning to the track in an unsafe way 09.12.2022 Mazepin 1 1 Italy Accident 09.12.2022

