4 signs the body gives in case of a brain tumor

Although rarer than other types of tumor, the occurrence of a brain cancer is usually more lethal due to late diagnosis. Generally, the patient is not suspicious of the initial symptoms and seeks the doctor when the disease has already progressed.

According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), the annual estimate is 11,090 cases of brain cancer among the Brazilian population. The disease affects men and women equally.

“Benign and malignant tumors cause similar symptoms. Malignant ones, however, are more likely to develop quickly, causing a higher frequency of headaches, seizures and neurological changes”, says Marcelo Valadares, neurosurgeon and professor of Neurosurgery at the University of Campinas (Unicamp).

Learn how to identify the main signals that the body gives when there is a brain tumor:

1. Frequent headaches

People who don’t usually have headaches may start having the problem frequently.

2. Changes in the 5 senses

Changes in the five senses – touch, smell, taste, sight and hearing – can also indicate neurological problems.

3. Epileptic seizures or convulsions

When these signs are present, especially when the seizure occurs for the first time or the patient is not diagnosed with epilepsy, it is likely that the occurrence is related to a neurological tumor.

4. Loss of balance

Loss of balance, as well as dizziness and other changes in motor coordination, may indicate the presence of tumors.

