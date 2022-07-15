Longevity is the desire of many people, but to achieve it, several attitudes, good habits, in short, living a more peaceful and healthy life are necessary.

Small habits can be inserted into the routine gradually, such as exercising and eating well. That’s because a big part of the secret to getting a long life is staying in physical and mental activity, in addition to making good food choices.

If you believe you are not living a healthy life, continue reading this text and write down these tips.

4 tips to increase your life expectancy

Keep a healthy weight

In order for your weight to remain healthy, you need to stop eating processed foods, sausages, fatty, high in sugar and carbohydrates. But, it’s important to be careful that the goal of being thin doesn’t become an obsession. The ideal is to replace old and bad habits with good and healthy ones.

Practice exercises

Life is movement and our bodies were not made to stand still. Researchers say that we should walk approximately 10 thousand steps, this is equivalent to a walk of 8 kilometers.

Maybe you think a lot, but the result is worth it, because you will have more immunity, a better response of hormones, in short, your body will start to work better and you will notice that you will have more energy, well-being and health.

Eat a chocolate once in a while

When we think about eating only healthy foods, without fat, excess sugar or carbohydrates, we can make the mistake of thinking that chocolate cannot be part of our life, but this is far from the truth.

According to studies, semisweet chocolate has antioxidants capable of improving brain activity, reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, as well as improving inflammatory processes and reducing insulin resistance. Therefore, a square of semisweet chocolate once a week can be included in the diet to increase longevity.

Enjoy good times with your pet

Having pets help keep a more active life and less susceptible to cognitive decline, studies show. So, if you want to live a more active and happy life, adopt a pet and live well with it.