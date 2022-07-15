6 of the band’s most problematic songs

Armas e Rosas emerged in the late 1980s and soon earned the nickname “the most dangerous band in the world”. With a dirty and heavy sound in hard rock, the group had a lifestyle based on sex, drugs, rock n’ roll and a hefty dose of sexism in the lyrics and clips.

With Appetite For Destruction (1987), an incendiary debut album, Guns N’ Roses rose to the top of the world with the frenetic solos of slash and the torn vocals of Axl Rosein times when the rock industry was even more dominated by men and questions about machismo would not have space – and even today, this subject still doesn’t have space for many rock fans, after all, “nice boys don’t do rock n’ roll”. ”.

Currently, in a society in which social causes such as feminism have more tools to discuss relevant issues, even the band’s iconic guitarist recognized the machismo of certain compositions, despite considering the content harmless. “Some of the lyrics were sexist of yours own way, but not [eram] to be taken seriously. I don’t think they were malicious or anything.”Slash told Yahoo! music in 2018.

It’s not just feminists who complain

In the early 1990s, the feud between Guns N’ Roses and Nirvana was public knowledge, with many fans splitting between sides in the conflict. Axl Rose was once a fan of the grunge band, a style that had a great cultural impact and destabilized the reign of hard and glam rock, and tried a friendship with Kurt Cobainbut was rejected and soon discovered that the Nirvana frontman didn’t like his attitude of ostentation of cars, drugs and women at all.

“Kurt and Nirvana were concerned with differentiating themselves from the commercial rock and roll scene that was booming before. There was definitely an arrogant macho identity in these bands, completely opposite to the idea of ​​masculinity and integrity that Kurt, Nirvana and bands like Pearl Jam had at the time.”explained Danny Goldbergformer manager of Nirvana, in an interview with Yahoo (via LOL).

Should we cancel Guns N’ Roses then?

Many fans are revolted by this type of analysis because they believe it is an attempt to cancel the band or tarnish the legacy of Guns N’ Roses, but the proposal here is far from that. As a band still touring, bringing together thousands of people around the world with these same songs, and prominently in pop culture, it’s important to understand these issues and learn from them. After all, no one needs to approve of everything an artist does just because he likes the songs, right?

Therefore, the wikimetal pored over the lyrics of four of the band’s studio albums, from Appetite For Destruction (1987) to Use Your Illusion en. two (1991)disregarding covers, and chose the six most sexist and problematic songs of the band.