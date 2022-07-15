Actor played on the street by Globo signs with SBT and enters Poliana Moça

Actor celebrated his return to TV in SBT soap opera

The actor Marcos Oliveiraknown for having given life to the character Beiçola, in the series A Grande Família, on TV Globo, after being thrown into the street by the broadcaster and begging for help due to lack of work, he ended up being hired by SBT and joined the cast of the soap opera Poliana Girl.

His entry into the novel will take place in this coming Friday’s chapter (15). In an interview released by SBT to the press, the actor celebrated his role in the soap opera. Currently 66 years old, Marcos Oliveira had been complaining about the lack of work.

“The best thing in life is work. It’s not so much the commitment to things, as the success… But the cool thing is that you do a good job that people like. And this is a different job, you know? I don’t want to be just a baker, I want to do other things in my life, like this character”, said Marcos Oliveira.

ABOUT THE CHARACTER

In the SBT children’s soap opera, he will play the character Romeu, owner of the abandoned Collodi amusement park. It is there that Pinocchio (João Pedro Delfino) will go after escaping from the hiding place of Waldisney (Pedro Lemos) and Violeta (Gabriela Saadi). The two characters will develop a strong friendship in the next chapters.

“Look, my character, I think he’s a ‘bon vivant’ and a dreamer. He has dreamed of this park for many years. The park is him, understand? So it’s very nice when he gets a visit from Pinot (Pinocchio), who is wonderful. I was very happy, very happy”, said Marcos Oliveira.

“I don’t want to be just a pastry chef”, says Marcos Oliveira, the eternal Beiçola, after winning a special role in SBT “Crazy, crazy, retarded”, Ivo Holanda is threatened with a firearm and SBT production intervenes hastily Today: Danilo Gentili and Leandro Voz duel singing ‘Galopeira’ at The Noite