Advice issues note after search and seizure at Deolane’s mansion

Deolane Bezerra expressed herself in a note after this column exclusively revealed a search and seizure warrant that was carried out at the digital influencer’s house in Alphaville, on Wednesday (14/7), at the request of the Public Ministry of São Paulo. According to her legal team, the doctor is listed only as investigated.

According to the note, this is due to an alleged sponsorship of the investigated company, Betzord, in relation to a party that took place in mid-2021, not making any criminal fact connection to the influencer.

Deolane-Bezerra-Capa Deolane Bezerra complains about paying for a bag at Zara in her storiesReproduction / Instagram Deolane Bezerra (Reproduction: Instagram) Deolane Bezerra (Reproduction: Instagram)Deolane Bezerra (Reproduction: Instagram) Deolane-Bezerra-luxury Deolane Bezerra Reproduction / Instagram foto-Deolane-Bezerra-Influencer-advocacia Deolane Bezerra revealed that she gained more in 45 seconds on social media than in a year of lawReproduction / Instagram ****Photo-deolane-bezerra (2) Dr Deolane BezerraPlayback / Instagram *****Photo-deolane-calf (1) Recently, the influencer got involved in another mess, after making public her frustration at seeing Givaldo Alves, a homeless person who was involved in a controversy with a personal trainer from Brasília and his wife, gaining fame on social media. Playback / Instagram 0

“THE court order was given to collect evidence for an investigation that seeks to investigate several influencers who have advertised for the Betzord company”, explains Deolane in a note.

Understand

At the request of the São Paulo Public Ministry, on Wednesday (7/14), a search and seizure warrant was carried out at the house of Deolane Bezerra, in Alphaville. The LeoDias column had access to the incident report.

A Porsche and a Land Rover Evoque 2021/2022, seven notebooks / diaries with notes, four notebooks, accounting notes, two Rolex watches and two Bvulgari brand watches (according to the investigated, the items would be copies) and a cell phone were seized. iPhone 13 Pro Max. One of the cars is worth about R$1 million.

Read Deolane’s note in full:

The legal advice of lawyer and influencer DEOLANE BEZERRA communicates that, today, the influencer received at her residence the investigation team of the 27th DP, to which they complied with the search and seizure court order in order to collect evidence for the police investigation that seeks to investigate several influencers who have advertised for the company Betzord, which operates in the segment of online sports betting and gambling. In the court order, Deolane Bezerra is listed ONLY as investigated, as a result of an alleged sponsorship of the investigated company, in relation to a party that took place in mid-2021, not making any criminal fact connection to the influencer. It should be clarified that all Deolane Bezerra contractors undergo a rigorous process of evaluating the suitability of the company/person, as well as, on the sieve of the legality of the product/service to be disclosed by the influencer. In this way, we remain calm, collaborating with the investigations and confident in the smoothness of the judicial process. It should be noted that we repudiate and will take the appropriate measures against any attempt at sensationalism that tries to link Deolane Bezerra’s image to criminal conduct. In compliance with the limitation of judicial secrecy for the investigation, this is what we have at the moment to explain.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.