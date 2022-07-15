After Anitta asks Lula to legalize marijuana, Bolsonaro uses good humor: ‘It’s her limit, right’

Recently, the singer declared support for the PT pre-candidate in the presidential race and said that she will act so that other political leaders appear for the next elections.

President Jair Bolsonaro commented on recent statements by singer Anitta in support of former president Lula



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was in Vitória do Mearim (MA) during the morning of this Thursday, 14th, and commented on the singer’s recent demonstration of support. anita to his opponent in the presidential elections, the pre-candidate of the Workers’ Party, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN). When questioned by reporters, the president mocked the funkeira’s request that the former president, if he returns to power, release marijuana. “I saw Anitta charging Lula, right? ‘I’m giving you the biggest support. Release the marijuana there, Lula! It’s her limit, right?’” he said. During his speech, Bolsonaro showed that he was following the content published by the artist by stating that he had already sent a video of her to the minister of economy, Paulo Guedes. “Careful you’ll lose your job”, she scoffed.

Influencer with over 63 million followers on Instagram, the president claimed that his actions are intended to preserve the freedom of the younger population. “That has an influence on young people [a funkeira], we recognize. And what do I do for Anitta’s young people? I’m guaranteeing your freedom. Look, Anitta’s candidate wants to control social media. And I’m giving, as always, guaranteeing your freedom on social media. So, you can be there helping to elect a guy who wants to take away from you the freedom you have”, he concluded.