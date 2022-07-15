After being announced by Flamengo, Vidal trains for the first time at Ninho do Urubu | Flamengo



Vidal poses next to João Gomes – Nathã Soares/CRF

Vidal poses next to João GomesNathan Soares/CRF

Published 07/14/2022 17:47

After being cheered at Maracanã and announced as a new red-black reinforcement, Vidal started work at Flamengo. On Thursday afternoon, the Chilean midfielder performed at CT Ninho do Urubu and lived his first day as a player for the Rio de Janeiro club. On social media, Fla posted a photo of him along with João Gomes and made a joke with the new pair of midfielders.

“!! BEWARE ‼ BRAVO DOGS”, posted Flamengo.

In this first moment, Vidal went through a process of physical evaluations to know if he is able to play. Despite being on vacation since the end of the European season with Inter Milan, the player did regular physical activities guided by a personal trainer. As of the next few days, the Chilean will start training with the rest of the Flamengo group. With the transfer window opening next Monday, the midfielder works to be listed for the match against Juventude next Wednesday, in Brasília, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Vidal signed with Flamengo until the end of 2023. He is the second reinforcement of the team for the remainder of the season, only after Everton Cebolinha. I live in the three competitions, the carioca club is still looking for new pieces in the market and has negotiations for Wallace, from Udinese, and Wendel, from Zenit.