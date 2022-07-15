After busting, Luciano’s ex wife says that Wanessa betrayed her ex-husband with Dado (photo: Montage/UAI)

The daughter of singer Zez Di Camargo, Wanessa Camargo, was spotted for the first time with actor Dado Dolabella after separating from businessman Marcus Buaiz. After the images taken in Gois went viral on the networks, Luciano Camargo’s ex-wife, Cleo Loyola, commented on the controversy in the Camargo family, stating that she already knew about Zez’s daughter’s romance and did not fail to pin the two of them in a single sentence.

“Now Wanessa showed up with Dado Dolabella, crutches and all. Finally, I always said, I was the first to say that she was here in Alto Paraso (GO) behind him. That she came from So Paulo after him here in Goinia, he he never went after her. (…) The truth always comes out, right? Now you’re going to deny it?”, she began on the networks.

Even with all the indications that they resumed the romance they had in the early 2000s, neither Wanessa nor the actor has publicly confirmed their return. However, according to sources close to them, they are even planning to have a child together.

The rumors surrounding the separation of Zez’s daughter and the businessman also came to mention treason on the part of Wanessa, which was never confirmed. Now, Cleo has returned to the subject and declared: “Long live love, or long live betrayal, huh? Daughter of Fish, little fish… You didn’t really need to betray Marcus the way you did…”.

In fact, the changes in Wanessa’s new phase have pleased her father, who spoke about his firstborn during the recording of his new DVD, in São Paulo. “I support my daughter 100%, she is in a very important transition moment in which she can always count on me. I love my children unconditionally. Love.”said the country singer.

She also took an empowered stance and published the record of a new cut, with the following caption: “Another makeover of my look by the hands of Douglas, an incredible professional that I love! Thank you always! I’m loving myself too much!”.

