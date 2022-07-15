After confirming that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child, the website reveals the baby’s gender

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together, through a surrogate. The news, which took everyone by surprise yesterday (13) – and was confirmed by representatives of the businesswoman -, gained new information this Thursday (14). According to E! News, the next baby is a boy!

The pregnancy timeline indicates that the parents made the decision to add a new member to the family prior to their most recent separation. “Khloé always wanted a little brother for True and decided to have the baby with the support of her family.”, a source told the publication. However, it seems that the star did not announce her second child to all the people around her. “Khloé kept her pregnancy a secret to protect the surrogate’s privacy and safety, and to protect her mental health from public judgment as a result of Tristan’s actions,” an insider told E!.

The insider added that Khloé has not told some of her close friends and family about the decision. “Khloé was forced to confirm her pregnancy before she was ready to announce it”, he explained. When the news broke, she decided to release a statement to confirm “even before you have the opportunity to personally tell your family and closest friends”.

Khloé and Tristan started dating in 2016 and had their first child, True, in April 2018. They broke up and got back together several times after a series of betrayals by Tristan.

However, the star of “The Kardashians” and the star of the NBA are not together again. OE! confirmed that, aside from matters related to the couple’s daughter, the two have not spoken since December, when it was revealed that Tristan had a baby with Maralee Nichols while he was still with Khloé. “The baby was conceived via a surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan had a baby with someone else.”noted the insider.

Now, it won’t be long before the new baby Kardashian arrives in the world!