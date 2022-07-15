After facing a battle with cancer, Rita Lee makes an appearance on social media: “you have to have courage”

Last Wednesday (13th), The rock queen, Rita Leemade an appearance on social media through the stories of Instagram of your son, the musician João Lee. THE singer interacted with netizensopened the game on the fight against cancer and told details of his life away from the media spotlight.

While answering some of the questions asked by his followers, john lee was asked about curiosities of the current life that your mother leadsand no one better to answer these questions than the Rita Lee herselfwhich began to interact in the web next to your heir.

One of the questions received by Rita Lee was about how she spends her time after retirement, and taken in a good mood, the artist gave an unexpected answer: a photo knitting. Another fan asked about his health: “Any new insights into life after cancer? I’m facing one at 27”. To which the singer was sincere: “The stop is tough, but you have to have courage. Cheers to you!”. The questions were so varied that arose: “What makes Rita Lee mad?”to what Rita scored: “Animal Abuse”.

Fortunately, the news that everyone has been waiting for has arrived! At age 74, after almost a year of treatment, Rita Lee won the fight against lung cancer and is cured. She was diagnosed in May 2021 and has since started her treatment. The information is from portal New Mag.