After rumors, Globo pronounces and confirms who will present the BBB 23; Tadeu Schmidt is the target of rumors on the web

Broadcaster would have pointed out the presenter as one of the unsuccessful bets for the edition

Presenter Tadeu Schmidt, who first commanded Big Brother Brazil in the 2022 edition, would not yet be confirmed to be in front of the attraction next year. That’s what columnist Alessandro Lo-Bianco, from A Tarde é Sua, from RedeTV!, pointed out this Thursday (14), when he reported that the former Fantástico became a doubt at Globo after a meeting of the broadcaster’s top management.

The journalist’s appointment to take over the BBB after Tiago Leifert’s departure had a positive impact on social media. According to Lo-Bianco, Globo analyzed the mistakes and successes of the last edition and Schmidt would have been pointed out as one of the station’s unsuccessful bets, mainly on the ease of developing serious subjects. The question of respect for the players also did not please. According to Lo-Bianco, a new name has already been suggested, but the decision has been made.

The news that Schmidt should not remain in the BBB presentation had repercussions on news sites and Globo would have expressed itself on the matter. According to a publication on the website Metrópoles, the company, through its press office, reported that Schmidt’s name is confirmed in Big Brother Brasil 23, denying the journalist’s departure from the reality show.

Globo would have hired Miguel Vala Leitão, coordinator and editor-in-chief of Big Brother Portugal (TVI), who has already worked at Globo Studios. He will work alongside directors Boninho and Rodrigo Dourado in the preparation of news for the next edition, which is scheduled to premiere in the second half of January 2023.