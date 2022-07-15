Aid Brasil of R$ 600 starts to be paid in August. Check details

Thanks to the approval of the PEC dos Auxílios in the Chamber of Deputies, on Wednesday (13/7), the federal government begins to pay, next month, the new Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600. The benefit, currently, is R$ $400. The proposal also aims to eliminate the queue of beneficiaries who are still waiting to be included in the social program.

According to the federal government, the boosted aid should start to be granted on August 18 and will last until the end of 2022. During the vote on the proposal, the opposition sought to make the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 be paid. permanently, but was rejected.

Check benefit details:

Auxílio Brasil is the Bolsonaro government’s income distribution program that replaced Bolsa FamíliaMarcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Monthly, the Ministry of Citizenship automatically selects the families that will receive the benefit Geraldo Magela/Senate Agency

The selection is made considering the data entered by Organs responsible bodies in the Single Registry of the federal government’s social programsMarcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

The program is intended for families in extreme poverty.JP Rodrigues/Metropolis

Families in poverty will also be able to receive if they have, among the members, pregnant women or people under the age of 21.Playback / Freepik

Families with a per capita income of up to R$100 will be considered in a situation of extreme poverty, while those with a per capita income of up to R$200 will be considered in a condition of poverty.Agency Brazil / Reproduction

Auxílio Brasil started in November with an adjustment of 17.84%, which changed the average amount to R$ 217.18 Aline Massuca/Metropolis

However, in the month of December, an “Extraordinary Benefit” was created, which made the installment reach R$ 400. The amount will start to be paid from the 10th Hugo Barreto / Metropolis

Caixa will be responsible for carrying out the transfer of income and providing channels to assist those who have questions about the withdrawal of the benefit.Agency Brazil / Reproduction

The query to find out if the installment is available can be carried out through the Auxílio Brasil and CAIXA Tem appPhoto: Marcello Casal Jr / Agência Brasil

or calling Caixa Auxílio Brasil Customer Service on 111. Then enter your CPF or NIS Raimundo Sampaio/ESP. METROPOLES

All the proposals provided for in the PEC have a temporary nature and are limited to this year’s financial year. That is, the benefits provided by it will only be valid until December.

With the PEC dos Auxílios, the government intends to inject R$ 41.25 billion into current social programs and the creation of new benefits to be paid this year, due to a state of exceptionality caused by the escalation of inflation and the crisis in the prices of fuels.

See the benefits of the Aid PEC:

  1. Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 (the current benefit is R$ 400 and the proposal foresees an increase of R$ 200);
  2. Gas voucher worth one cylinder per two-month period;
  3. Financial assistance of R$ 1 thousand for self-employed cargo truck drivers; and
  4. Financial aid for taxi drivers (amount not yet defined).

