Aid Brasil of R$ 600 starts to be paid in August. Check details

Thanks to the approval of the PEC dos Auxílios in the Chamber of Deputies, on Wednesday (13/7), the federal government begins to pay, next month, the new Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600. The benefit, currently, is R$ $400. The proposal also aims to eliminate the queue of beneficiaries who are still waiting to be included in the social program.
According to the federal government, the boosted aid should start to be granted on August 18 and will last until the end of 2022. During the vote on the proposal, the opposition sought to make the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 be paid. permanently, but was rejected.
Check benefit details:
All the proposals provided for in the PEC have a temporary nature and are limited to this year’s financial year. That is, the benefits provided by it will only be valid until December.
With the PEC dos Auxílios, the government intends to inject R$ 41.25 billion into current social programs and the creation of new benefits to be paid this year, due to a state of exceptionality caused by the escalation of inflation and the crisis in the prices of fuels.
See the benefits of the Aid PEC:
- Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 (the current benefit is R$ 400 and the proposal foresees an increase of R$ 200);
- Gas voucher worth one cylinder per two-month period;
- Financial assistance of R$ 1 thousand for self-employed cargo truck drivers; and
- Financial aid for taxi drivers (amount not yet defined).
