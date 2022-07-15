Alagoan takes a photo of Saturn and is in the final of the world prize for astrophotography

O Greenwich Observatory, in the United Kingdom, is responsible for the biggest astrophotography competition in the world. The event takes place annually, and the photos are separated into different categories — from “Auroras Borealis” to “Galaxies”.

A Brazilian is part of the 2022 nominees list. Flávio Fortunato, 27, is competing in the “Planets, Comets and Asteroids” category, with a photo of Saturn taken in August of last year.

The image captured in Maceió, Alagoas, shows Saturn with its moons distributed almost symmetrically around it. Check out:

In an exclusive interview with Gizmodo Brazil, Fortunato said he fell in love with astrophotography at age 15, when he took an astronomy course and bought his first 14-millimeter telescope for beginners.

Two years later, the photographer decided to improve his equipment and bought a SkyWatcher telescope, which he still uses today. “I started to do more scientific, more complex work and won several decorations, I was the Brazilian champion in astrophotography, some of my images were the basis for scientific articles”, says Fortunato.

The exclusive dedication lasted about five years, until the Alagoan decided to study architecture and left astronomy aside. “I was gone for almost six years and came back now, last year.”

The return was in style, with a nomination for the British award. But don’t think that taking the picture was something simple: the photographer had to insist for days to get the click. He explains that “the factor that most impacts the image is not the person taking the picture, nor the telescope nor the camera. It is precisely the atmospheric condition of the day.”

And that August, it rained non-stop for about 20 days. On the twenty-first, the sky was clear, Saturn had no wobbles and the moons were almost perfectly aligned – all in harmony for the ideal photo.

The capture process also demands a dose of planning. Fortunato says that the first step in taking an astronomical photo is knowing the exact time when the planet will be visible in the sky. For this, he uses the mobile application Stellarium.

Once you’ve found the target, it’s time to point the telescope at it. “After that, we make the initial alignments and, later, we attach a camera to the telescope focuser. This is an advanced camera, which will mirror the image being projected on the telescope into the Notebook”, explains the Alagoan.

After obtaining the digitized image, the astrophotographer usually treats it, to improve the visualization – just as NASA and other space agencies do. Fortunato says, for example, that he gave Saturn a slight rotation – a way of providing greater dynamism to the photo. In addition, it enhanced the brightness of the moons.

Today, Fortunato still works in the field of architecture, but gives priority to astronomy. He uses the social networks to publicize your photos and give tips to astrophotographers who are starting in the field. It even offers a course with material for beginners.

The result of the competition organized by the Greenwich Observatory will be announced on the 15th of September. We will be cheering for the Brazilian click.