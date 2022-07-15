Alcides swears Jove to death after marriage fight

Jove and Alcides discuss in “Pantanal” (Reproduction Globo)

The wedding of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and Juma (Alanis Gullen) in “Pantanal” he will create a feud between Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and José Leôncio’s son. During the ceremony, disgusted at being humiliated and snubbed by his lover, Alcides will try to get Juma to dance, but he will be stopped by Jove. The pawn thinks he has the upper hand against him, but ends up immobilized by Jove and is startled by the turnaround.

In the next chapters, Alcides will swear Jove to death and will be encouraged by his boss, Tenório (Murilo Benício), to kill both Jove and José Leôncio. Mariana (Selma Egrei), Jove’s grandmother, will be afraid for her grandson, but Tenório will go back and collect the weapons that are in Alcides’ hands.

Then, Jove explains to the parents that he intends to talk to Alcides to end the feud. Finally, José Leôncio will end up hiring Alcides, who is in danger on Tenório’s farm because he is the boss’s wife’s lover.

Wedding

The wedding of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and Juma (Alanis Guillen) is one of the most anticipated scenes of “Pantanal”, but it will not be equal to the script by Benedito Ruy Barbosa that marked the first edition of the soap opera. Bruno Luperi has been making very few major changes to the original script, but will decide to add more drama to “Juma’s Escape.

In doubt if she really wants to get married and uncomfortable with the formal dress, Juma will take advantage of a distraction from Irma (Camila Morgado) to escape from José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm. Deep in the woods, she will meet the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado), who will try to convince her to return to the ceremony and follow her destiny, which is to be happy with Jove.

In the original 1990 ceremony, Juma also felt the strangeness of the situation, but did not run away into the woods. In the scene, the character told the priest that she was not baptized, and received the blessing shortly before the wedding. “I just want to marry Joventino. He is my man”, says Juma, then played by Cristiana Oliveira. “Daughter of Gil and Maria, I baptize you, Juma Marruá”, replies the priest.

“We put aside several pretexts and motives that are usually put in a ceremony and we stick to only one: love. Jove’s love for Juma, and Tiberio’s love for Maria Ruth. what really matters when two people want to be united by the sacred bonds of marriage”, says the priest at the wedding, which in 1990 was also double, with the wedding of Tiberio and Muda.