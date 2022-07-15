Allan dos Santos dribbles STF so that action on account blocking is analyzed by Kassio

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Allan dos Santos
Bolsonarista influencer Allan dos Santos
Photo: Reproduction / VEJA

Bolsonarista influencer Allan dos Santos, responsible for the Terça Livre channel, has presented strategies in court so that the action on the blocking of bank accounts and social networks is analyzed by the minister appointed by Jair Bolsonaro, Kassio Nunes Marques.

The appeals were blocked by the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes, and the strategy of the Bolsonarista website is to try to select, through legal means, which minister will decide the case – as did the drug trafficker André of the RAP, of the PCC – and has generated criticism from members of the Supreme Court, as reported by Folha de S. Paulo.

In this strategy, actions against Moraes’ decision have already passed through Edson Fachin, Cármen Lúcia, Rosa Weber, and once again by Fachin. That said, on the 7th, a new request was made by the defense, which this time was under the responsibility of Nunes Marques, who has a history of determinations favorable to the interests of the Planalto allies. However, the minister has been in recess since the middle of the year and has not yet decided on the process.

