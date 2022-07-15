Amaszonas will change its name to Nella Airlines Bolivia and plans to operate Boeings in 2023





At the same time that it renewed its Air Operator Certificate (COA) in Bolivia, the airline Amaszonas announced that it has new plans for its operation in the medium and long term. The next one is the name change, to better represent a deal signed last year, when the US-based company Nella Airlines announced the purchase of the company.

“When acquired, the company was failing to comply with several regulatory standards, and it is not possible to renew a concession for a regular airline if there is not 100% compliance with the legislation and regulations of the country”says Cristiane Secco, a lawyer at Albuquerque Melo, who supported the legal restructuring work. “We coordinated the entire project, from the acquisition of Amaszonas by Nella until now”says Secco, partner responsible for the M&A area and aviation specialist at the firm.

According to Secco, the restructuring took almost a year, and involved negotiating leasinglabor, tax and supplier debts, as well as adjustments related to safety standards. “Based on Bolivian legislation, the working group acted strongly, preventing the company from going bankrupt”, says Secco.





New plans

The company said in a statement that the process of changing its name to Nella Airlines Bolivia, is now in its final stages. In addition, the company seeks certification of the Boeing 737-800NG to, by the beginning of 2023, begin the fleet change, leaving the Embraer 190 with capacity for 110 passengers to Boeing with capacity for 189 passengers.

“The objective now is to strengthen international routes to Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Paraguay in the passenger segment”, reveals the company’s CEO, Mauricio Souza. In the cargo sector, there will be expansion between Bolivia and the United States, with two Boeing 737Fs integrating the fleet.

Currently, Amaszonas by Nella operates in Bolivia, Chile and Paraguay and plans to resume regular flights to Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Foz do Iguaçu, in addition to Peru and Argentina – operations interrupted by the pandemic.

Nella Airlines Group, the American holding company of the Nella group, is composed of the companies Amaszonas by Nella (Bolivia) and Albatros by Nella (Venezuela), and is undergoing certification processes in Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Portugal.



