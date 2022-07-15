América-MG beats Botafogo again and goes to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

América-MG is in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Coelho held the initial impetus of Botafogo, at Nilton Santos, had a comfortable performance and won again in the confrontation, guaranteeing a place in the next phase of the competition. The 2-0 triumph was built with goals from Felipe Azevedo and Pedrinho, one at a time.

At Independência, in the first meeting between the teams, coach Vagner Mancini’s men had already won 3-0, which represented a good advantage for the return game.

The draw for the Wednesday clashes takes place next Tuesday (19), at 1:30 pm (Brasilia time). The order of the matches will also be defined at the event.

The teams return to the field at the weekend, for the Brazilian Championship. Glorioso faces Atlético-MG, at home, while América-MG receives Red Bull Bragantino.

mining representative

América-MG became the Minas Gerais representative in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Atlético-MG was eliminated by Flamengo, and Cruzeiro said goodbye after a confrontation with Fluminense.

Close to the historic campaign

With the qualification to the quarterfinals, América-MG is one step away from reaching the historic 2020 Copa do Brasil campaign, when it was a semifinalist – it ended up being eliminated by Palmeiras.

Who did well – Pedrinho

The América-MG striker was wide awake. Shirt 29 had a good game and, especially in the first half, was a valve for Mancini’s team, actively participating in good offensive plays, such as the one that resulted in Felipe Azevedo’s goal. In addition, he was the author of Coelho’s second goal in the game.

Who was wrong – Kanu

The Botafogo defender was not having a good night. He failed in the exit of the ball and in positioning in some bids, including, which generated the goal of América-MG.

Botafogo’s performance

The alvinegra team entered the field with the need to change the negative scenario after the defeat in the first game. With a formation in 4-3-3, Glorioso started the game having more possession and trying to pressure the opponent – Cavichioli even made good saves -, but, little by little, started to give spaces and saw the opponent arrive at the attack with more ease. The momentum to start lost power and Alvinegro found more obstacles to get ahead.

On the return of the break, Luís Castro made changes to try to change the perspective of the game, but the changes did not have the expected effect. Despite having roamed the opponent’s area in the first minutes, they lacked creativity to create clearer chances. At the same time, he returned to give spaces.

América-MG performance

With a good advantage on the scoreboard, América-MG went into the game with a light team and a well-built strategy. Vagner Mancini’s men managed to hold Botafogo’s initial pressure and, with a good exchange of passes, started to have a good presence in the attacking field. In one of the attacks, there was space on the left side and, after crossing, Felipe Azevedo opened the scoring, expanding the aggregate score.

In the second half, Coelho returned to have a safe performance and control the actions of the game. Again, he found spaces and rocked the net, getting even more relaxed in the duel.

Chronology

The game started with Botafogo pressing hard and looking to reduce América-MG’s advantage on the aggregate scoreboard. In less than ten minutes, the alvinegra team had already submitted three times, as Matheus Cavichioli had to make a great save in Lucas Fernandes’ submission.

kitten saves

After the initial “muffle”, América-MG started to find spaces and almost opened the scoring with Henrique Almeida, who gave a fish after a cross from the right, but stopped in a great defense of Gatito.

greater advantage

América-MG opened the scoring with Felipe Azevedo. The Minas Gerais team arrived at the attack from the right, when Henrique Almeida received a heel from Pedrinho, advanced and crossed low. Shirt 11, with a cart, completed for the net.

closed the time

In the final stretch of the first half, there was a confusion between players from both teams. Pedrinho tried to get past Lucas Fernandes with a scooter and, when the ball came out, Carli went to get satisfaction. There were stares and shoves from both sides. From there, the atmosphere of the match became hot and there were several beginnings of confusion.

annulled

At the return of the interval, the scenario of the match was similar to that of the beginning of the game, with Botafogo trying to push América-MG, and the visitors betting on the exits of speed.

Alvinegro came to swing the net, in a move in which Erison received the back of the defense, touched over Cavichioli and sent it to the net. The referee, however, pointed out that the attacker was offside, confirmed by VAR.

on the other side it was worth it

Shortly after Botafogo’s disallowed goal, América-MG scored the fifth on aggregate. Matheusinho advanced to the right and activated Pedrinho. The attacker cut to the middle and sent in the right corner of Gatito.

protests

After América-MG’s second goal, Botafogo fans present at Nilton Santos protested against the team and coach Luís Castro.

DATASHEET:

BOTAFOGO 0 x 2 AMERICA-MG

Competition: Copa do Brasil – round of 16 return game

Date: July 14, 2022, Thursday

Time: 21:00 (from Brasilia)

Place: Nilton Santos, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (Fifa/SC)

assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (Fifa/SC) and Alex dos Santos (SC)

VAR: Rodrigo D Alonso Ferreira (SC)

yellow cards: Erison, Carli and Tchê Tchê (BOT); Patric, Danilo Avelar (AME)

goals: Felipe Azevedo, from América-MG, at 21’/1ºT; Pedrinho, from América-MG, at 16’/2nd

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Saravia, Carli (Philipe Sampaio), Kanu, Hugo (DG); Patrick de Paula (Matheus Nascimento), Tchê Tchê (Del Piage); Vinícius Lopes, Lucas Fernandes, Gustavo Sauer (Jeffinho); Erison. Technician: Luís Castro

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric (Raúl Cáceres), Éder, Luan Patrick and Danilo Avelar (Marlon); Lucas Kal, Juninho and Matheusinho; Felipe Azevedo (Índio Ramírez), Pedrinho (Aloísio) and Henrique Almeida (Conti). Technician: Vagner Mancini