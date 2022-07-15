American Lawyer Charged With Murder of His Wife and Child | World

American lawyer Alex Murdaugh, 54, was charged on Thursday with the murder of his wife and child. According to the indictment, he allegedly killed his wife, Maggie, and son Paul with a pistol on June 7, 2021.

That day, he called emergency services and said he had found the bodies of his wife, 52, and his son, a 22-year-old student, shot in front of the house.

Murdaugh is from a wealthy and influential family. He assured that he had nothing to do with the crime and was not indicted.

According to the American press, suspicious bloodstains were found on his clothes and phone calls that did not match his alibi.

In 2019, Murdaugh’s son Paul was in a boating accident. On that occasion, a young woman died, but the lawyer was not investigated for this death.

In September 2021, investigators discovered that there was a scheme to defraud insurance companies. He admitted to police that he asked a former client to kill him so that his other son could receive $10 million in life insurance. Alex Murdaugh was shot in the head by his ex-client on Sept. but survived.

In recent months, Murdagh has been accused of fraud 70 times and has been arrested. He is suspected of embezzling client money from his law firm (the indictment claims it was about $8.5 million in total). He is also accused of laundering money from the opiate trade (the lawyer has had problems with addiction to these drugs for about 20 years).

Employee death in 2018