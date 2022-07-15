An unusual Jumbo was seen today at Guarulhos airport; watch the beautiful pictures of the jet

The Jumbo arriving in Guarulhos, in the scene of the video presented below





A Boeing 747 that operated for more than two decades in the fleet of the American company Polar Air Cargo, a subsidiary of the American company Atlas Air, has just been transferred to the fleet of Atlas itself and its debut operation was destined for Brazil.

After making its last flight under Polar identification number on June 30, the Jumbo Jet, registration N453PA, a 747-400F manufactured in 2001, was in maintenance facilities until last Monday, July 11, where the identification of Polar Air Cargo and DHL partner was removed from its paintwork.

Despite still maintaining the white and yellow colors, therefore, without gaining the painting of the giant Atlas “forever holding the sky”, typically stamped on the blue tails of the company’s planes, the jet then departed under Atlas flight number heading to Seoul, South Korea, and then to Hong Kong, China.

From there, the flight GTI-8230 began, which regularly connects the Chinese destination to the South American airports of Guarulhos and Santiago, under the contract of Atlas Air with a giant digital commerce company.

After stops at Anchorage and Miami airports, both in the United States, the Boeing 747 left for its first visit to Brazil, sporting the paintwork without any identification other than the N453PA registration itself and small letters saying “Operated by Atlas Air”.





As has been common in these times of high demand for air cargo transportation, the plane is left unpainted by the company so that it can return to service, leaving the application of standard colors for a later opportunity.

The landing of the iconic and elegant four-engine model at São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, took place around 7:30 am on Thursday, July 14, and was recorded on video by the “Oxigênio Aéreo” channel, as shown in the player. Next:





After about 2 and a half hours on the ground at Guarulhos airport, the Jumbo Jet left shortly after 10:00 am bound for Santiago, Chile. The departure of the aircraft was also recorded on video, according to the recording available below, published by the “Golf Oscar Romeo” channel on YouTube: