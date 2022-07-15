Ana Maria Braga gets angry with Louro Mané backstage at Globo; doll comes out crying

The atmosphere at Globo’s “Mais Você” studio remains increasingly tense. According to columnist Alessandro Lo-Bianco, from the program “A Tarde É Sua”, Ana Maria Braga got angry and harshly criticized the Louro Mané (played by actor Fabio Caniatto), son of the late Blonde Jose.

It all happened after the duo had rehearsed for a publicity action before starting the morning. In one of the moments, Louro made a mistake in a text. After the incident, he left the place crying.

“Ana would have been stressed and would have said in front of more than 30 people that he should have more professionalism and delicacy with the text. She suggested that he study more to make less mistakes”, said the journalist.

Also according to Lo-Bianco, the doll would have been quite embarrassed by the situation. He even talked to the director, who asked that the parrot had more space for improvisations and new dialogues.