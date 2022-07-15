Ana Maria Braga gets angry with Louro Mané backstage at Globo; doll comes out crying

The atmosphere at Globo’s “Mais Você” studio remains increasingly tense. According to columnist Alessandro Lo-Bianco, from the program “A Tarde É Sua”, Ana Maria Braga got angry and harshly criticized the Louro Mané (played by actor Fabio Caniatto), son of the late Blonde Jose.
It all happened after the duo had rehearsed for a publicity action before starting the morning. In one of the moments, Louro made a mistake in a text. After the incident, he left the place crying.
“Ana would have been stressed and would have said in front of more than 30 people that he should have more professionalism and delicacy with the text. She suggested that he study more to make less mistakes”, said the journalist.
Also according to Lo-Bianco, the doll would have been quite embarrassed by the situation. He even talked to the director, who asked that the parrot had more space for improvisations and new dialogues.
At the beginning of April this year, Louro Mané arrived at the attraction to replace Louro José, played by Tom Veiga, who died in November 2020 as a result of a stroke. It is worth remembering that when it was speculated that there would be a new doll in the morning, Ana Maria would not have liked the idea very much, but ended up complying due to orders from the direction of the station.
Fabio Caniatto, the artist behind the puppet, has a current contract with TV Globo until 2023. He is a researcher on masks and puppet manipulation, he was an actor in the children’s series “Que Monstro Te Mordeu” (TV Cultura/Primo Filmes), artistic advisor and light designer for the “Fábricas de Cultura” Program, of the Secretary of Culture of the State of São Paulo. Sao Paulo.