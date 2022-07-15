“And Flamengo has…”; Arão does not shut up after leaving Mengão and sends a message to the Nation

Aaron was announced as the new reinforcement of the Fenerbahce, from Turkey, this Thursday (14th) and used social networks to say goodbye to Flamengo. The defender highlighted the trajectory during the six years he was in the Rubro-Negra team, where he highlighted the ups and downs and highlighted the titles won in crow’s nest.

“Thank you very much, Flamengo. It was a very intense six and a half years. We live together great times and bad too, like every relationship. When I arrived, in 2016, I expected to experience great things, but I didn’t imagine there would be so many. Here I built my family, my children were born during that time”.

“We were very happy. I didn’t please everyone, and I didn’t even have that pretension. I always gave my best and was rewarded. I am in the history of this gigantic club. And Flamengo has a huge space in my history. There were 377 games, 35 goals and 10 titles. Thank you very much, Flamingo. These are some titles of this beautiful trajectory”, completed.

During the passage through Flamengo, Aaron played 377 games, scored 35 goals and won ten titles, namely: Liberators (2019), two Brazilian Championships (2019 and 2020), two Brazilian Supercups (2020 and 2021), a South American Recopa (2020) and four State Championships (2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021)