Anesthetist’s patient cried after learning of rape and took HIV cocktail

The patient who appears in a footage being raped by anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra while she was doped during a cesarean section cried when she learned of the crime and drank a cocktail against the HIV virus, according to delegate Bárbara Lomba, who is in charge of the investigations.

She called the woman on Wednesday (13). “He was [uma conversa] emotional, she is very psychologically shaken, she cried with me on the phone, but said that she is able to speak, that she will give statements. The son is fine, she is now breastfeeding again, because she was unable to do so soon after. [do parto]”, he stated.

“I wanted to talk to her more to show solidarity, to tell her that she feels protected, that she will not be exposed and that the aggressor is under arrest and we will do everything in our power to finish the investigation and prove this crime,” added the statement. civil police.

According to Lomba, the patient “certainly” took the drugs to prevent the sexually transmitted disease, because the procedure is part of the protocol in cases of rape – just as two other women sedated by the doctor that Sunday (10) must have taken.

These two witnesses, who also gave birth at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João de Meriti (RJ), are expected to testify this Thursday. In total, there are six cases under investigation, with three of the victims having already given formal statements this week.

The Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam), however, finds about 30 names of patients who underwent procedures with him. Most of these names appear in a list provided this Wednesday by the Hospital Estadual da Mãe de Mesquita, where the doctor also worked in Baixada Fluminense.

Investigators are still waiting for the list of the São João de Meriti hospital and a third unit. “I just found out that there was a contact from the management of another hospital where he worked, I don’t remember which one, I’ll contact him back. This director was available to provide a list of patients”, Lomba said in front of the police station.

The delegate says she still does not know how many hospitals Giovanni Quintella worked during his short time as an anesthesiologist. His title was registered in April, but he had graduated in the specialty before. At the São João de Meriti unit, he had been working for about two months.

The patient who appears in the footage must testify along with her husband, who has already reported having to leave the delivery room after the baby was born at the doctor’s request. But investigators are still awaiting contact from the couple’s lawyer to set a date.

According to Lomba, Quintella was silent on the day he was arrested, and his defense has not yet come forward. When questioned, the delegate said that “a person called this Wednesday asking for the case number so that he could study, but [essa pessoa] didn’t ask to talk.”

In the electronic process of the Court of Justice of RJ, Pedro Yunes Marones de Gusmão appears as the anesthesiologist’s lawyer. The report tried to contact him by phone at his office, but received no response. (Folhapress)