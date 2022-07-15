Anime Friends: Rio hosts for the 1st time the largest Asian culture event in Latin America | What to do in Rio de Janeiro

For the first time, fans from Rio de Janeiro will be awarded the largest Asian culture event in Latin America. Anime Friends, which has existed in São Paulo since 2003, will bring together international artists and Brazilian voice actorslike Guilherme Briggs and Wendell Bezerra, this weekend, 16th and 17th, in downtown Rio de Janeiro.
On three stages, the first edition of the festival in the capital of Rio de Janeiro will delve into the universe of anime, manga and games. The public will be able to participate, for example, in lectures, cosplay contests and the production of the podcast “Papo Nerd com Elas”.
Takumi Tsutsui, the Jiraya, will be at Anime Friends, in Rio de Janeiro – Photo: Disclosure
Japanese actor confirmed Takumi Tsutsuiwho was the protagonist Toha Yamaji, from the series “Jiraya”, and the Japanese singer Matsuko Mawatari.
It will also be the first time that the Brazilian duo Nordex shows up in Rio. The duo mixes covers and copyright songs from anime and games.
Duo performs for the first time in Rio — Photo: Disclosure
the voice actor Guilherme Briggs is the voice of the character Freakazoid, from Buzz Lightyear, in “Toy Story”, and of Cosmo, in “The Fairly OddParents”. Already Wendell Bezerra voices, for example, SpongeBob, Goku, “Dragon Ball Z”, Jackie Chan and the game “League of Legends”.
Classification is free and there is half admission for students, teachers, people with disabilities, young people up to 21 years old or low-income people, up to 29. There is also a solidarity sock, for those who bring 500 g of non-perishable food. Over 65s and children up to 12 years old do not pay admission, and one paying adult is mandatory for each minor free of charge.
There are also special tickets such as the “individual vip”, which entitles you to a credential and special entry line, food vouchers and themed items. The “premium passport” still includes the Meet & Greet on both days.
Guilherme Briggs and Wendell Bezerra are known for giving voice to iconic characters — Photo: Personal collection, Reproduction/Social networks
- Dates: 16th (Saturday) and 17th (Sunday) of July
- Hours: 11 am to 8 pm
- Tickets: Purchase through the event’s website. At 16:00 on Monday (11), the whole was in the 4th batch, at R$ 120 + service charge.
- Address: Expo MAG – Rua Beatriz Larragoiti Lucas Cidade Nova, Centro, Rio de Janeiro