Anita and Jonathan form the new couple in the square

Jonathan believes he has a vision of ‘his’ Clarice, but soon the beauty and extroverted way of the businesswoman’s lookalike hook the boy

Jonathan (Guilherme Weber) fixation on Clarice (Taís Araujo) seems to accompany him even after the death of the businesswoman in ‘Cara e Coragem’. So much so that the researcher and Clarice’s ex-husband is completely dazzled when he sees Anita (Taís Araujo) having fun in a samba circle on stage that airs tomorrow, Friday (15th).

At first, Jonathan believes he has a vision of ‘his’ Clarice, but soon the beauty and extroverted manner of the businesswoman’s doppelganger hooks the boy. The exchange of glances between the two is enough to Jonathan muster up the courage and go to the girl to introduce himself.

While Lou (Vitória Bohn) is at the table with Rico (André Luiz Frambach) and Ítalo (Paulo Lessa), the massage therapist is on the opposite side and is excited about the boy’s conversation. After the night out, the researcher offers to take Anita home. The couple gives ‘match’.

eye italo

Who follows the movement from a distance is Ítalo. Distrustful of the researcher, the parkour instructor decides to follow the two by car., but loses sight of them. Dissatisfied, Ítalo ‘frames’ Jonathan, who ends up confessing that he was with the girl.

During the conversation, Clarice’s ex remembers that the businesswoman commented that she had met a doppelganger, much to Jonathan’s surprise. Now the researcher is sighing around the laboratory, while Anita comments to Dalva (Carol Portes) that she is also enjoying him, with promises of a new meeting.