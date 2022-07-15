“Another cycle being completed”; Gil do Vigor celebrates the arrival of 31 years with a reflective post about achievements

This Thursday, July 14th, the ex-BBB Gil do Vigor is completing another year of age and, in order not to let the date go blank, he decided celebrating the day in the best possible way: making yet another dream come true. To celebrate his 31st birthday, the economist traveled to Disney with his mother.

Through social networks, he shared some clicks from the trip and reflected on all his achievements after his participation in BBB 21. “Happy Birthday! Another cycle completed! Looking back, I see dreams come true, beautiful friendships built, unforgettable moments and many, many achievements! I am extremely grateful for everything, good or bad, because I know that experiences make us who we are!”started.

Then the ex-bbb spoke about the experience of the trip: “And to make this moment official, why not making another dream come true? Getting to know the Disney cruise was a very incredible experience that I will forever carry in my heart!”.

Gil ended by saying that he is grateful for everyone who is present in his life: “Thank you first of all to God, my family and friends and my Vigorous and Vigorous that I carry with me wherever I go!”, concluded in mention of the fans.