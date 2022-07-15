Anthony Garotinho becomes ineligible again after confirmation of the TRE-RJ sentence | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

TRE-RJ judges concluded the review and vote on an appeal by the former governor Anthony Garotinho (embargoes for clarification) and, unanimously, maintained the conviction and sentence set in 2021. With the decision, Garotinho is again ineligible due to the so-called “Clean Record Law”.

The former governor began Thursday (14) by celebrating the fact that the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) had responded to a request from his defense and suspended the effects of the conviction for administrative improbity.

The decision would restore his political rights and could put him in the running for the governorship of Rio de Janeiro, as he is pre-candidate for União Brasil. However, in the afternoon, Garotinho suffered defeat in the TRE.

The conviction refers to the purchase of votes in the 2016 elections in Campos dos Goytacazes (RJ), in a scheme that became known as “Operação Chequinho”, and for which Garotinho was sentenced to 13 years and nine months in prison and a fine.

“The evidence gathered unequivocally points to the existence of a criminal stratagem that misrepresented the use of the aforementioned social program, in a spurious and knowingly illicit way, in favor of a political group and to the detriment of public coffers”, said the Regional Attorney’s Office. Electoral on the initial conviction.

Anthony Garotinho’s defense also tried to prevent the analysis at TRE-RJ by requesting that it wait for the Second Panel of the STF to manifest itself on a request by the former governor to annul evidence used to convict him. The request, however, was rejected and the vote on the appeal concluded.

The conviction for improbity, suspended in the Superior Court of Justice in the morning, dates from 2018 and is related to the embezzlement of R$ 234 million in the health area of ​​Rio during the government of his wife, Rosinha Matheus, between 2005 and 2006.

Garotinho’s defense has already asked the STF to extend to the former governor the effects of the decision that overturned the sentence against Thiago Ferrugem, a former councilor who had his conviction for participating in the “Operation Chequinho” scheme annulled by Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Supreme Court. Federal Court. Evidence obtained in search and seizure at the time of the operation was also annulled.

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski has not yet commented on the extension of the benefit and the removal of the conviction, which could restore Garotinho’s political rights again.