Antônia Fontenelle becomes Marquezine’s mockery and involves Marina

“Everyone sending me business from the girl Bruna Marquezine who commented on things about Larissa [Anitta], kind of mocking my person, such nonsense. And I was impressed. The dog does, the dog joins, people. It’s a crazy business”, Antônia Fontenelle began her account in the stories on her Instagram profile.

Then, Antônia Fontenelle recalled a situation where Bruna Marquezine would be bursting into tears in the middle of Marquês de Sapucaí, on account of her ex-boyfriend and football player. Neymar, who went to the fashion shows in the company of Anitta.

“I remember that I was in a cabin in Sapucaí and Bruna was one of the muses of that cabin. She was in tears, torn apart, because of Neymar. It was on that day that she deactivated Instagram because she couldn’t take the pressure, because Larissa / Anitta took Neymar for the world to see and went to rub Bruna’s face in the middle of Sapucaí. And the pretty girl didn’t hold back, she deactivated Instagram, cried, freaked out, went crazy and today it’s ‘hi, friend’, they pose together, hugging. It’s all flour from the same bag,” she continued.

Dispute with Marina Ruy Barbosa

Antônia Fontenelle also spoke about Bruna Marquezine’s early career and claimed to know details about an alleged rivalry between her and her professional colleague, Marina Ruy Barbosa.

“Bruna, I’ve known you since I was little, I remember your mother asking my husband for a soap opera for you… I also remember the dispute with Marina Ruy Barbosa, always wanting to be better than Marina. You were small, you were an actress, you cried well, but you didn’t get to your feet. Always in the internal dispute, but pretending to be a friend. You are one of those. You are weak. It’s one of those who can’t with the enemy, join them. But not me”, detonated Antônia Fontenelle.

Finally, the famous even advised Bruna Marquezine: “Don’t get involved in controversy Bruna, you will lose money. […] Spoiled the way you are, you won’t know how to do anything else. So be quiet, don’t be silly! For now, I stop here!”, she threatened.