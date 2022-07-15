Antonia Fontenelle gets angry when she becomes a mockery in Bruna Marquezine’s mouth: “Spoiled, weak”

Antonia Fontenelle is irritated by the actress’s comments and lets the word go on social networks; Look

The actress Antonia Fontenelle got angry and detonated the actress Bruna Marquezine after becoming a joke in the mouth of a colleague by profession in a publication on social networks.

It all started after a profile published a video of Fontenelle angry after anita reveal that it will support the former president Squid in the elections.

When watching the video, marquezine had fun and laughed in the face of her colleague. “Oh thank you, very good! First video of the day that managed to make me laugh”, she wrote.

As soon as she heard about the pinprick, Marcos Paulo’s ex released the verb and called her rival “weak”.

”[…] You are weak! You are one of those who can’t with the enemy, join them. Not me, pretty! So, Bruna, you’re full of advertising contracts, don’t get involved in controversy, Bruna, you’re going to lose money. […] If the bug takes your side, f**k! Because spoiled the way you are, you won’t know how to do anything else”, she fired.

CONTROVERSY

The actress Antonia Fontenelle released the verb and countered the attack he suffered from Samantha Schmutz. She referred to her colleague as ‘unemployed’ and recalled the accusations suffered by the singer.

In a live on her social networks, she mentioned the statements of the eternal Juninho Play who referred to the actress as a “mangy dog”.

“An unemployed actress from TV Globo, do you know what she called me yesterday? In an attempt to seal? She called me a ‘mangy bitch'”, lamented the actress.