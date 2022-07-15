Anvisa authorizes national research with CAR-T cells to treat cancer

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the performance of the first clinical trial for the national development of a gene therapy product based on CAR-T cells for the treatment of cancer. The technology, which genetically reprograms cells from the individual’s own defense system to recognize and fight the tumor, is used in patients with B-cell lymphomas, in cases of reappearance of the disease or resistance to standard treatment.

The clinical research, according to the agency, will be carried out by Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, with funding from the Unified Health System (SUS). Also according to Anvisa, at first, few patients should participate in the study. “The clinical trial is in the initial phase of development and should be rigorously controlled to assess the risks and benefits”, he informed.

Understand

Research or clinical trials are studies carried out with humans and whose objective is to discover or confirm clinical and therapeutic effects, identify adverse events and analyze characteristics and mechanisms of action, metabolism and excretion of a product or drug, in order to verify its safety, efficacy. and quality.

The trials are divided into several stages of development, according to the number of participants and the specific objectives of each stage. In Brazil, clinical trials with advanced therapy products (special category of innovative drugs) must be authorized and monitored by the agency.

Since 2018, Anvisa has authorized more than 18 clinical trials with advanced therapy products, where drugs and products are developed from human cells and genes with the promise of meeting therapeutic and quality of life demands in rare diseases.