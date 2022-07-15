Anvisa collects ice cream from Häagen-Dazs

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) determined that the company General Mills Brasil Alimentos collects all batches of Häagen-Dazs vanilla flavored ice cream after identifying a carcinogenic substance.

According to the statement from the agency, these are products valid between July 7, 2022 and July 18, 2023, sold in a 415g (473ml) package and distributed to retail establishments in the form of a 7.7kg bulk (9, 46l).

These specific batches of ice cream, imported from France, are being recalled at a global level, due to the presence of the substance 2-chloroethanol (2-EC) in the ingredient used in the manufacture of ice cream to impart vanilla flavor.

No restrictions were imposed on the marketing and use of the other flavors of Häagen-Dazs ice cream.

By means of a note, the company said that the levels found of the substance are low, but that it has already taken appropriate steps to replace the affected ingredients. “The brand reiterates that it does not use ethylene oxide in any manufacturing process of its products and that it follows regulatory and safety standards, following the legislation of each market where it operates.”

Understand substance in Häagen-Dazs

ETO is classified as a substance with carcinogenic (which can cause cancer), mutagenic (which can cause changes capable of causing damage to human cells) and genotoxic properties, that is, which can cause changes in the genetic material.

According to Anvisa, based on the scientific information available, it is not possible to rule out the genotoxicity – changes in the genetic material – of 2-EC, a substance resulting from the degradation of ETO and which was detected in these specific batches of ice cream.

There are no acceptable residual limits for this substance in foods, according to the agency. There would also be no tolerable limits under the legislation in force in Brazil on limits for contaminants in food.

Anvisa advises anyone who has purchased Häagen-Dazs vanilla flavored ice cream with the mentioned expiration dates not to consume the product, keep the packaging and contact General Mills.