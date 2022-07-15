Anvisa determines the withdrawal of Häagen-Dazs ice cream due to the presence of a carcinogen

THE Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) determined that the company General Mills Brasil Alimentos collect all batches of branded vanilla ice cream Häagen-Dazs after identification of carcinogenic substance in the product.

In a decision published in the Official Diary of the Union on Monday, (11/07), Anvisa clarifies that the substance found may be related to the ethylene oxide (ETO), for which “it is not possible to rule out the mutagenic and carcinogenic potential”.

The agency informs that they are products with validity between July 7, 2022 and July 18, 2023, sold in 415g (473ml) packaging and distributed to retail establishments in the bulk presentation of 7.7kg (9.46l).

These specific batches, imported from Franceare being collected at a global level, due to the presence of the substance 2-chloroethanol (2-EC) in the ingredient used in the manufacture of ice cream to impart vanilla flavor.

One food industry executivewho preferred not to be identified, claimed, RIO JOURNALthat 2-chloroethanol is a non-food chemical used in the chemical industry, but it also has a non-common ethylene oxide residue. “In this case, it is difficult to know exactly without having the details, but likely the presence was the result of the use of a natural ingredient (like natural gum or vanilla) that accused this substance. They probably did this in an attempt to replace the vanilla that was in short supply in the world.”adds the executive.

The company responsible for the production of the ice cream said, through a note, that the levels found of the substance are low, but that it has already taken appropriate steps to replace the affected ingredients. “The brand reiterates that it does not use ethylene oxide in any manufacturing process of its products and that it follows regulatory and safety standards, following the legislation of each market where it operates.”

Anvisa evaluated that the company infringes the item IV of art. 48 of Decree-Law No. 986of October 21, 1969.