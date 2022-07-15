Approval of the Relevance PEC worries lawyers and teachers

The approval of the PEC of Relevance by the National Congress, this Wednesday (14/7), creates filters so that the Superior Court of Justice can, in fact, optimize the performance of the court. However, although the debate began in 2012 — when the first proposal on the subject was presented —there are still many questions to be answered.

Lawyers heard by ConJur are divided and worry about what, in the end, will be considered relevant enough to deserve the attention of the 33 justices of the court.

By amending article 105 of the Constitution, the PEC brings five hypotheses of presumed relevance: criminal actions, administrative impropriety, actions whose value in question exceeds 500 minimum wages, actions that may generate ineligibility and hypotheses in which the appealed judgment contradicts dominant jurisprudence of the STJ.

Item VI of paragraph 1 provides a relief: other hypotheses can be foreseen by the ordinary legislator. That is appointed by ministers of the STJ as the guarantee that, against some predictions, the filters will not serve to institutionalize defensive jurisprudencenor will they make the court turn your back on the most vulnerable.

In addition to these cases, the STJ will look into the admissibility of each case to judge whether it is relevant or not. Knowledge of the appeal can only be denied by the manifestation of two thirds of the members of the competent body for the trial.

For Daniel Mitidiero, professor at UFRGS and lawyer, the relevant cause will be the one from which the STJ will be able to fulfill its function of giving unity to the Law both retrospectively and prospectively. This will happen when it is possible to resolve an interpretative doubt about the current law or to enrich the stock of norms to face situations not yet considered by the legislator.

According to him, the filters imposed so far leave something to be desired. It would be better if the constitutional definition were more vague, allowing the STJ to construct the meaning of relevance from its cases. “Perhaps it is interesting to think about the importance of the protected legal interest, underlying the debate”.

the constitutionalist Vera Chemim classifies as relevant any question that, although referring to the parties involved in the process, is also of macro-legal interest, of the institutions of a democratic State of Law and that deals with fundamental rights.

For her, relevance needs to meet some requirements: the need of the parties (subjective nature) and the satisfaction of fundamental rights, the public interest, direct and indirect Public Administration and also need to serve as a precedent for future decisions.

When talking about the Relevance PEC, the lawyer Victor Cerri highlights the issue as complicated, because of the burden of subjectivity. “The parameter will always be what has an impact on the community. This would basically be the central pillar”.

Cecilia Mellofrom Cecilia Mello Advogados and retired judge of the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region, states that it failed to give presumed relevance to unavailable rights, such as those pertaining to one’s own life, personality and state of the person.

Already Saulo Stefanone Alle, from Peixoto & Cury Advogados, mentions what happened in the reform of the Judiciary, in 2004. “The relevant mechanisms can be compared to the requirement of general repercussion, which already exists for the STF and was created by Constitutional Amendment 45”, says . He also points out that the restriction on the admissibility of special appeals by constitutional amendment can prove to be very rigid and acute.

If it proves inadequate, according to him, the room for correction will be very limited. “These acute reforms need to be thought of based on scientific studies and very careful analysis of data, in addition to considering that the function of the courts is to protect the right and human dignity, even if this is not efficient”.

Pedro Adamy, a professor at PUC-RS and a lawyer, also questions the way in which the filters were instituted. “The Constitution is not the appropriate place to establish parameters of relevance to appeals, which should be left to the legislator. Including detailed criteria of relevance to appeals ends up stifling the appeal system, which will require a new PEC in case of need for change “.

Marcello Vieira de Mello, from GVM Advogados, in turn, points out how curious it is that, among the hypotheses of presumed relevance, the judgment of political causes remained, such as lawsuits on administrative improbity and that generate ineligibility. “This shows the concern of political agents in keeping for themselves a ‘third instance’ in the STJ”.

“Thus, ordinary legislation will certainly be able to remove other demands from the same political field from the filter of relevance, as well as actions that bring financial consequences to the Public Treasury, which, in Brazil, has the habit of delaying its demands as much as possible”, he said. . “The parties will still try to seek, in any and all cases, to raise their appeal to the STJ, alleging the existence of any of the exceptions provided for in the law”.

The criminal lawyer, PhD in Economic Criminal Law from USP and partner at Corrêa Gontijo Advogados Conrado Gontijo sees the approval of the PEC as a setback.

“It represents a significant setback in terms of citizens’ access to the Judiciary and the quality of judicial provision. It opens up even more scope for the STJ to refuse the possibility of analyzing important issues in specific cases, through the open criterion of the relevance, which tends to compress fundamental rights”.

Adamy points out that the text has gaps that can harm the litigant, such as the lack of provision for updating the value of the case, which could bar the action for the “value” item. “About Article 2, it should be mentioned that there is no mention of the criteria for updating the value of the case. This can be another factor of difficulty and increase in the complexity of the appeal”.

The concern about the economic criterion as a delimiting factor to define whether the special resource will be known or not is shared by Professor Daniel Mitidiero. “The criteria involving amounts of money do not seem to me the most adequate in light of the idea that the STJ constitutes a supreme court of federal law. There are cases that may not have significant economic expression (or even have no economic relevance at all), but have huge social impact”.

Carlos Crosara, a partner at Leite, Tosto e Barros Advogados, expresses concern about how this PEC will be interpreted by the courts. “Probably, the courts, especially the presidencies, will use an algorithm, with standardized decisions to apply this PEC at all costs and block access to higher courts”.

Now for the constitutionalist Vera Chemin, although the purpose of the PEC is to reduce the volume of cases in the court, ensuring greater celerity, the PEC should not be seen as an obstacle to having access to justice. “The fact of suppressing the special appeal with the STJ does not represent a loss for the parties, because only the first and second instances judge facts and evidence that are fundamental for the outcome of the process. Despite such advantages, the STJ still will continue with an infinity of actions and appeals (provided for in article 105 of the Constitution), which signal a reflection on how to reduce the number of instances in the Brazilian Judiciary. Therefore, the impact can be considered as relatively positive” .

The lawyer Carlos Crosara, specialist in Tax Law and partner at Leite, Tosto e Barros Advogados, reports his concern with the implementation of the PEC. According to the specialist in Tax Law, limiting access to special resources makes it impossible to standardize jurisprudence.

“The matter is problematic and sensitive, mainly for Tax Law. Tax issues, in general, tend to have very different understandings depending on the court. Limiting access to the STJ, through a special appeal, ends up going against the own role of the court to standardize jurisprudence. In Brazil, there is a lot of tax legal uncertainty. This is because there are many decisions of the most varied possible. And if access to pacify a particular tax issue is limited, a problem of legal certainty will be created”.

For the lawyer and professor of the Environmental Business Law course at Mackenzie Letícia Yumi Marques, the PEC comes at a good time. “In environmental matters, the expectation is for the bold application of environmental legislation and the reversal of rulings to the contrary. The elimination of an appeal stage to reach a predictable outcome, supported by a consolidated jurisprudence in the superior court, brings legal certainty in terms of mapping and mitigation of risks involving environmental liabilities for companies”.

Adamy raises some questions that may arise. One of the hypotheses that will allow the knowledge of the REsp is the judgment appealed against the prevailing jurisprudence of the STJ. But what, exactly, is it? “In many cases, the formation of ‘mainstream jurisprudence’ takes decades and can be reversed in a few weeks by a change in composition or understanding.”

And, when choosing new criteria, will the ordinary legislator be able to advance on what the Constitution has pre-defined? “The absence of PEC criteria can even lead to an increase in the amount of resources depending on the relevance hypotheses created by the legislator”.

