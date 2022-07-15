ARAGUATINS: Community health and endemic agents demand salary readjustment

Community health and endemic agents in Araguatins, municipality of Bico do Papagaio, demanded that the Aquiles da Areia (PP) management, this Wednesday, 13, comply with the ordinances that officialize the increase in the remuneration of professionals.

The regulations of the Jair Bolsonaro government meet what determines Constitutional Amendment No. 120, of May 5, 2022, approved by the National Congress. According to the rule, the federal incentive for financing these professionals must not be less than two minimum wages.

Community health and endemic agents are considered the eyes and ears of the Unified Health System (SUS) in the home of Brazilians. Professionals are essential for the integration between Primary Care health services and the community, and must be linked to the Basic Health Units (UBS) and accredited by the Ministry of Health.

Even so, the City Hall would not be passing on the updated salary values.

A group of professionals was received by the municipal secretary of Health, Doraci da Silva Gomes Borges, who, according to them, would have said that before promoting the readjustment, a bill will be drafted and sent to the City Council, dealing with the special retirement for the minimum salary and health, as well as the questions of the five-year additional, career plan and other counterpart expenses that the City Hall needs to pay.

The professionals asked that the municipal management have the sensitivity and understanding of the need for agility in the process, as the category has been waiting for about 10 years for the readjustment.