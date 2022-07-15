Argentine inflation growth leaves iPhone with unbelievable prices

Yadunandan Singh 1 min ago Business Comments Off on Argentine inflation growth leaves iPhone with unbelievable prices 0 Views

In Argentina, the iPhone 13, launched in September last year, costs 1,007,149 pesos, equivalent to R$42,000. Amid the crisis, electronic devices that are imported have undergone readjustment. Therefore, they became even more expensive, demonstrating that monetary problems have required many restrictions from local organizations.

See too: iPhone: features that should be activities to minimize damage from theft

Argentines are saving with Bolivia’s national currency, given the desperation of the loss of purchasing power. The level of instability impacts the commercial relationship with other suppliers, depleting some markets. The law that restricts access to the dollar configures the need to implement new measures, avoiding the imbalance of the family budget.

Soaring iPhone prices in Argentina reveal the country’s economic crisis

The pandemic has only deepened the monetary emergency that divides South America, causing the population to criticize the government. This inflationary war has deepened inequalities and in just one week, the country registered a 20% growth in inflation. In addition to durable items, grocery shopping began to be affected by the lack of supply.

The price of cell phones is just a demonstration of the lack of control of the world economy, experienced by some countries. Access to food and basic necessities was affected after the pandemic, but certain locations are losing their productivity. The Argentine economic crisis serves as a warning to Brazil, which needs to make efforts to control high inflation as soon as possible.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

New aid of R$ 600: check by CPF if you are entitled to receive

More than 376,000 single parents, who are heads of single-parent families, are entitled to receive …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved