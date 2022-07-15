Armie Hammer is working as a salesman after allegations of cannibalism and sexual abuse

After the scandal, the actor got a job at a resort in the Cayman Islands, according to Variety.

At the beginning of 2021, Armie Hammer was at the center of a scandal when several went on to expose their sexual misconduct, including cannibalism fetishes and a disturbing rape allegation. As much as the case never went forward, the actor disappeared from the spotlight – and now a story from Variety reveals that Hammer is working at a resort in the Cayman Islands.

Information began to circulate in the twitter somewhat ironically, when the producer Muna Aim (God & Mere) published that a friend’s parents claimed that Armie Hammer was their concierge during a stay at a resort in the Cayman Islands, in the Caribbean Sea. Mire shared a photo of the flyer (in a now-deleted tweet), as well as messages between the friend and her mother, in which she reinforces that she was attended to by Armie Hammer.

At the time, both the actor’s agent and the resort in question denied the information, but proved the link by saying that Hammer showed up at the location, time or another. Things got a little weirder when some photos of the actor wearing the uniform of the resort in question began to circulate (see TMZ).

Now, an anonymous source from Variety claims it was a measure to protect Hammer, who is in fact working at the hotel as a salesman. timeshare. The source describes the actor’s situation:

“He’s working at the resort and selling timeshares. He works in a cubicle. The reality is that he is totally broke, and is trying to occupy his days and scrape together money to support his family.”

timeshares, in this case, are like an affiliation scheme with hotel chains around the world where people buy a period of stay, which can be weeks or months, for a long period of time, like five or ten years at a time. Instead of booking accommodation directly at a hotel, subject to availability, a timeshare gives access to stay in any unit of a certain global network during the time it was purchased. It’s a middle ground between hotel accommodation and buying a vacation home.

According to the source of Variety, Hammer also worked as a manager of an apartment complex in the Cayman Islands. The actor’s entire relocation, in addition to disappearing from public life, was to be closer to his ex-wife and their two children. Furthermore, he also attended a clinic to take care of his mental health after the whole scandal.

As the article explains, Armie Hammer even comes from a promising family as he is the great-grandson of Armand Hammer, an oil tycoon, but he doesn’t get a penny from his parents. So, dependent on working to make ends meet like most of us, his entire income comes from acting – but the opportunities disappeared when the cannibalism scandal erupted in early 2021.

Since then, Armie Hammer has been dropped from the cast of films and series that were still in production. His last role was in the feature death on the nile (2022), which was completed before all the controversy. The actor did not give any interviews on the project’s publicity tour.

Armie Hammer he has pleaded not guilty on several occasions, saying that all relationships he had were consensual. the accusation of rape received was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, and was completed without further advances or discoveries. Either way, the actor’s tarnished reputation has taken him off the screen, and he’s not expected to return for a while.