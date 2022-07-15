Bahia confirms second case of monkeypox; patient is from Salvador

Bahia confirmed its second case of monkeypox this Thursday (14), one day after the first case of an infected patient was confirmed in Salvador. The information was released by the State Health Department (Sesab).

The diagnosis of the second infected person in the state was confirmed by the Centers for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) in Salvador. This is a person who lives in Salvador and has recently traveled internationally.

In addition to the two confirmed cases, there are four more notifications of the disease in the capital of Bahia, which are still treated as suspicious and are under investigation. Another case that was being analyzed has already been discarded.

All suspected patients are isolated and monitored by health facilities, as well as people who have had close contact with them.

Monkeypox is caused by the Monkeypox virus. Considered a viral zoonosis, of the genus Orthopoxvirus, of the Poxviridae family, it is similar to human smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980. The main symptoms are fever, headache, muscle pain, back pain, adenomegaly, chills and exhaustion.

The infected patient usually feels the symptoms for 2 to 4 weeks, and they can be divided into two periods. From the first to the fifth day of the illness, it is normal to have fever, headache, muscle pain, back pain and a strong feeling of weakness. Also, between day 1 and 3 of the infection, blisters begin to appear on the patient’s body, along with fever.

The rash has similar clinical features with chickenpox or syphilis, with a difference in the uniform evolution of the lesions.